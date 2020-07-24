Left Menu
Deadline to display 'best before', mfg date for loose sweets extended till Oct 1: FSSAI

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Friday extended by two months till October 1 the deadline for traditional sweet makers to display the 'best before' and manufacturing date of non-packaged sweets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Friday extended by two months till October 1 the deadline for traditional sweet makers to display the 'best before' and manufacturing date of non-packaged sweets. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued an order in this regard in February and later extended the deadline till August 1. "In view of disruption and lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and representation received from sweets association and stakeholders, it has been decided to give a final extension to the date of enforcement for display of 'Date of manufacturing' and 'Best before use' from August 1 to October 1, 2020," the FSSAI said. During this period, sweets associations are advised to sensitise and build capacity of their members to implement the order from October 1, it added.

