Bandhan Bank exploring options to further bring down promoter's stake

Bandhan Bank is exploring options to further bring down promoter's stake in the bank to the prescribed 40 per cent limit of the paid-up equity capital, the lender said in its annual report for 2019-20. According to the licensing guidelines issued by the RBI, Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited (BFHL or NOFHC) -- the holding company of the bank -- is required to bring its excess shareholding to 40 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the lender within three years from commencement of operations. Bandhan Bank had commenced operations as a universal bank in August 2018.

"The Bank and NOFHC (non-operative financial holding company) have been exploring various options/opportunities to bring the shareholding to the prescribed level," it said in the annual report for FY20. The Kolkata-based private sector lender said it has achieved a significant milestone in its short life-span of 4 years by successfully completing the process of amalgamation of GRUH Finance into the bank, effective from October 17, 2019.

GRUH Finance - the affordable housing arm of HDFC Ltd - was merged with Bandhan Bank in last October to meet the regulatory requirements on the holding company's stake. "Pursuant to completion of this amalgamation and consequent issuance of fresh equity shares to the shareholders of GRUH on October 21, 2019, the bank has partially achieved the dilution requirement for NOFHC as it led to reduction in the shareholding of NOFHC in the bank from 82.26 per cent to 60.96 per cent of its paid-up voting equity share capital. "...bank is committed to comply with the regulatory requirements," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India had imposed monetary fine of Rs 1 crore on Bandhan Bank last October as it had failed to bring down the holding company's stake to the prescribed level by the said time frame. Besides, the bank said it has met the Sebi norm to increase public shareholding to the desired level of 25 per cent well ahead of the time.

"...bank was required to bring the public shareholding to the level of at least 25 per cent within three years of listing of equity shares on the stock exchanges i.e. by March 2021. "On the request of the bank, SEBI approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (of GRUH) as a method to comply with the norms of minimum public shareholding," it said in the report.

Accordingly, on the effectiveness of the scheme on October 17, 2019 and issuance of fresh equity shares, the public shareholding in the bank had increased from 17.74 per cent to 39.04 per cent, resulting into bank's compliance with the Sebi mandated minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements. Bandhan Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh in his message to shareholders said having completed the merger of GRUH, the bank looks forward to augment the housing franchise.

The bank has already established processes to build synergies among home loan centres, branches and banking units, so that banking services can be availed by the customer from any of the outlets. As the Bank moves ahead with expansion plans, its primary aim is to bring in branch-level efficiency and optimum space utilisation, Ghosh said.

"In the next few years, with the expansion of the distribution network, your bank will aim to diversify and continue to increase its loan book further, and build a dependable and sizeable deposit franchise as well," he said. During the first quarter of the current fiscal, when the effects of the lockdown were truly experienced, Bandhan Bank has been able to garner growth, he informed. The bank saw encouraging sings of revival of business in the early days of the end of lockdown, he said, adding the bank was able to grow its deposit book during this period.

"The entire micro banking asset book was under moratorium for as long as the lockdown was in force. Once the lockdown was lifted, your bank saw encouraging collection numbers and the trend has an upward curve giving us immense confidence," he added. Bandhan Bank, which transformed itself from a micro-finance lender to a universal bank, has two types of banking outlets -- bank branches catering to general banking customers and Banking Units (BU) that cater to micro banking customers.

The bank witnessed nearly 47 per cent jump in its business to Rs 1.29 lakh crore in FY20. Deposits grew by 32 per cent to Rs 57,082 crore during the year, while the advances jumped by 60.5 per cent to Rs 71,846 crore..