Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI to set up Rs 500-cr payments infra development fund

The Reserve Bank is setting up a Rs 500-crore payments infrastructure development fund to subsidise deployment of points of sale acceptance infrastructure with an initial corpus of Rs 250 crore. The move is part of the central bank's payment systems vision 2019-21 which envisages creating an acceptance development fund which is rechristened the payments infrastructure development fund.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:57 IST
RBI to set up Rs 500-cr payments infra development fund

The Reserve Bank is setting up a Rs 500-crore payments infrastructure development fund to subsidise deployment of points of sale acceptance infrastructure with an initial corpus of Rs 250 crore. The move is part of the central bank's payment systems vision 2019-21 which envisages creating an acceptance development fund which is rechristened the payments infrastructure development fund. The fund would help subsidise deployment of points of sale machines and the related infrastructure, it said in the Financial Stability Report released on Friday.

The focus of the fund is to increase the acceptance infrastructure, both physical as well as digital modes, across the country with emphasis on tier III to tier VI centres and the northeastern states. "The RBI has made an initial contribution of Rs 250 crore to the corpus of the fund covering half the fund and remaining contribution will be from card issuing banks and card networks operating," the central bank said.

The fund will be governed through an advisory council and managed and administered by the RBI..

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...

COVID SCIENCE-Scientists find exquisitely potent antibodies; a blood test may identify who needs steroids

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Exquisitely potent coronavirus antibodies found Sci...

Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled

A day after a policeman on duty allegedly beat up a differently-abled teenager, who was accompanied by his father, for violating curfew in Guwahati, top police officials on Friday apologized to the family and suspended the accused constable...

Minneapolis council shifts police media duties to city staff

The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to shift police media duties away from the Police Department to city communications staff, in what one of the proposals authors called a small move designed to improve trust following the death of G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020