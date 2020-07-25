Left Menu
Development News Edition

H1 2020 clocks M&A deals worth $12 billion in India: PwC

The first half of 2020 saw domestic merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth 12 billion dollars -- more than half of the total M&A value over the last six months, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:22 IST
H1 2020 clocks M&A deals worth $12 billion in India: PwC
Several investors continue to view India as a key investment destination. Image Credit: ANI

The first half of 2020 saw domestic merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth 12 billion dollars -- more than half of the total M&A value over the last six months, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Facebook's investment worth 5.7 billion dollars in Jio Platforms was the largest deal in the first half of 2020. It highlighted India's maturing e-commerce space and attracted the interest of several global investors who then jumped on the bandwagon.

In addition to Facebook, Groupe ADP also contributed to inbound activity this year as it finalised its 1.5 billion dollars investment in GMR Airports. A majority of the consolidation this year took place within the banking space. The infusion of 1.4 billion dollars into Yes Bank by the consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) was one of largest deals this year.

Similarly, Adani Ports agreeing to invest 1.4 billion dollars in Krishnapatnam port was another key stressed acquisition in H1 2020. PwC said a significant portion of this consolidation is driven by stressed situations, a trend that is likely tocontinue for the rest of year.

"With a number of businesses facing challenges related to cash flows and investors looking for assets at attractive valuations, consolidation is likely to continue driving deal activity this year." With supply chains being disrupted worldwide, companies could look at India as the next global supply chain hub among Asian countries, said PwC.

This could boost inbound activity in India and also provide much-needed support to the manufacturing space, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). However, uncertainty appears to be the underlying theme for 2020 with several private equity houses and strategic players shelving their investment plans. However, a number of investors continue to view India as a key investment destination, echoing confidence in India's potential.

Deal activity in 2020 is expected to remain uncertain and largely dependent on how quickly the economy recovers, said PwC.While the Covid-19 crisis continues to grow in India, deal activity could pick up towards the end of the year if business operations regain some normalcy, provided the spread of the disease is adequately contained. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast Delhi riots: Court grants more time to police to complete probe against president of Jamia alumni association

A court here has granted one more month to Delhi police to complete its probe in a case against the president of Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in conn...

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Security was tight outside the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. The ti...

Punjab welcomes Canada's statement of not recognising `Referendum 2020'

People in Punjab have welcomed the step taken by the Canadian government for not recognising the so-called Punjab 2020 Referendum by a US-based secessionist group that seeks a separate homeland of Khalistan for Sikhs in India. A spokesperso...

Africa's cases surpass 800,000, rising in Kenya

Africas total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 800,000. Thats according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.South Africa has well over half the reported cases on the 54-nation continent, but infection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020