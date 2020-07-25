Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambuja Cements posts 28pc drop in net profit to Rs 592 cr in Apr-Jun

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 831.75 crore a year ago, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing on Friday. Its revenue from operations was down 34.34 per cent at Rs 4,644.17 crore during April-June quarter, from Rs 7,074.08 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:27 IST
Ambuja Cements posts 28pc drop in net profit to Rs 592 cr in Apr-Jun

Ambuja Cements' consolidated net profit declined by 28.76 per cent to Rs 592.51 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 on account of COVID-19 related disruptions. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 831.75 crore a year ago, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing on Friday.

Its revenue from operations was down 34.34 per cent at Rs 4,644.17 crore during April-June quarter, from Rs 7,074.08 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Ambuja Cements' total expenses declined 34.92 per cent to Rs 3,845.41 crore, compared to Rs 5,909.22 crore.

The consolidated result of Ambuja Cements also includes the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd. On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cement, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, reported a 10.02 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 453.37 crore as against Rs 412.05 crore in the year-ago period.

On Friday, it was erroneously reported that the standalone net profit has declined. The net profit included a Rs 132 crore dividend received from ACC Ltd.

Its revenue from operations fell 27.04 per cent to Rs 2,176.75 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,983.56 crore a year ago. During the quarter, Ambuja Cements sales volume declined 28 per cent to 4.19 million tonnes as against 5.82 million tonnes.

"Ambuja has recorded yet another quarter of very strong results with operating EBITDA margin of 28 per cent. In spite of complete lockdown in April, volume decline of 29 per cent was more than offset by lower costs, which fell by 31 per cent," Ambuja Cement MD and CEO Neeraj Akhoury said. Ambuja Cements focus on cost reductions across value chain and cash management has helped it further strengthen our strong balance sheet, he said.

Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 201.05 on the BSE, up 1.57 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast Delhi riots: Court grants more time to police to complete probe against president of Jamia alumni association

A court here has granted one more month to Delhi police to complete its probe in a case against the president of Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in conn...

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Security was tight outside the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. The ti...

Punjab welcomes Canada's statement of not recognising `Referendum 2020'

People in Punjab have welcomed the step taken by the Canadian government for not recognising the so-called Punjab 2020 Referendum by a US-based secessionist group that seeks a separate homeland of Khalistan for Sikhs in India. A spokesperso...

Africa's cases surpass 800,000, rising in Kenya

Africas total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 800,000. Thats according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.South Africa has well over half the reported cases on the 54-nation continent, but infection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020