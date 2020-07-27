Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alembic Pharma gets board approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its board has given an approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP). According to its website, the company has six formulation and three active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities. Five formulation production units in Gujarat are located near Vadodara, three at Panelav and two at Karakhadi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:16 IST
Alembic Pharma gets board approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via QIP
Representative Image Image Credit:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its board has given an approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP). The board, at its meeting held on Monday, has accorded its approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a QIP issue of equity shares, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the board has delegated its authority to a fund-raising committee which shall be authorised to take decisions with respect to the issue, it added. On May 22, the company's board had passed an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore by issue of securities. Alembic Pharmaceuticals has three research and development (R&D) facilities -- two in India's Vadodara and Hyderabad, and one in the US. According to its website, the company has six formulation and three active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities.

Five formulation production units in Gujarat are located near Vadodara, three at Panelav and two at Karakhadi. This apart, one facility is located in Sikkim. The company currently manufactures general oral solids in Panelav and is in the process of putting up oncology oral solids and oncology injectable facilities at the same location.

Besides, two API manufacturing plants located at Panelav and one at Karakhadi..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow

Spain is working on regaining confidence and convincing other countries that its coronavirus outbreak is under control, a minister said on Monday after Britain imposed a quarantine, threatening a tourist season already hanging on by a threa...

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders stage protest to 'save democracy'

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu Congress MPs and district secretaries staged a protest titled Save Democracy and Save Constitution against the BJP near the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. As part of a nationwide protest ...

Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,31,219 with 613 fresh cases; toll mounts to 3,853

Delhi recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national capitals tally to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,853, authorities said. On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020