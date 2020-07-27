Bajaj Auto unveils new financing plan for KTM 390 bike

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced a financing plan to offer its adventure touring motorcycle KTM 390 Adventure at an EMI of Rs 6,999. Launched earlier this year in the domestic market, current ex-showroom (Delhi) price of KTM 390 stands at Rs 3.04 lakh. The finance plan - comprising 80 per cent coverage of the on-the-road price and covering 5 years of ownership - is expected to bring the KTM 390 Adventure within the reach of a large number of customers, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) said in a release.

Bajaj Auto holds 48 per cent stake in the Austrian premium motorcycle brand. During April-June, KTM reported sales of 33,220 units as compared to 38,267 units in the same period previous fiscal.

Besides, customers can also avail other finance offers from Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank with up to 95 per cent finance coverage, lower interest rates and flexible tenures, the company said. Apart from these, the KTM dealerships are also geared to offer exciting exchange schemes for bikers to trade up to KTM 390 Adventure, it added. "KTM 390 Adventure is a pivotal addition to our expanding portfolio. The model has seen a phenomenal response since its launch. While KTM 390 Adventure has seen a very high purchase intent, one of the opportunities we see in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts.

"The finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd & HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade," said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence to over 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM has built a strong customer base of over 2.5 lakh biking enthusiasts in this short period of time, making India the largest global market for for the bike..