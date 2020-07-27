Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's coal allocation to power sector under e-auction drops 29 pc in Q1

State-owned CIL's coal allocation under special forward e-auction for the power sector declined 28.7 per cent to 4.74 million tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, official data showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:04 IST
CIL's coal allocation to power sector under e-auction drops 29 pc in Q1

State-owned CIL's coal allocation under special forward e-auction for the power sector declined 28.7 per cent to 4.74 million tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, official data showed. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 6.65 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April-June period of the last fiscal, according to coal ministry data. Coal allocation by the Maharatna firm under the scheme declined to 0.64 MT last month, from 0.88 MT in June 2019, the data showed.

Coal distribution through forward e-auction is aimed at providing access to coal for such consumers who wish to have an assured supply over a long period, say one year, through e-auction mode so as to plan their operations. The purpose of the scheme is to provide equal opportunities to all intending coal consumers to purchase coal for own consumption through single window services and at a price determined by themselves through the process of online bidding.

CIL is one of the major suppliers of coal to the power sector. The PSU, which is already reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 crisis which has hit demand and supply of coal, had recently said the situation will remain uncertain in July-September as some states are resorting to fresh lockdowns.

The state-owned miner produced 18.05 MT of coal during July 1 to July 16 against an output of 19.61 MT in the same period last year. Coal production in some of the major mines is still affected due to high coal stock and less offtake.

Pithead stock of CIL as on July 16 was 72.88 MT as compared to 33.17 MT during the same period last year, it had said. Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is eyeing 710 MT of coal output in 2020-21.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CIL

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School JGLS. Started on 19 July, LSAT--India ...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020