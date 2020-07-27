Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors racks up red ink on pandemic pain

The shaky results come as Mitsubishi Motors' alliance partners Nissan Motor Co. and Renault of France work to recover from the downfall of their former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn was out on bail, awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo, when he fled late last year to Lebanon.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST
Japan's Mitsubishi Motors racks up red ink on pandemic pain
Representative image

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. reported Monday a 176 billion yen (USD 1.7 billion) loss for April-June, and forecast more red ink for the fiscal year, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed auto demand around the world. The Japanese automaker had posted a profit of 9.3 billion yen for the fiscal first quarter the previous year. Quarterly sales shrank 57 per cent to 229.5 billion yen (USD 2.2 billion).

The maker of the Outlander sport utility vehicle and I-MiEV electric car expects to chalk up a 360 billion yen (USD 3.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year through March 2021, because of the fallout from the outbreak. The shaky results come as Mitsubishi Motors' alliance partners Nissan Motor Co. and Renault of France work to recover from the downfall of their former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn was out on bail, awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo, when he fled late last year to Lebanon. He has said he is innocent of the allegations of under-reporting future compensation and breach of trust. Mitsubishi Motors has denounced Ghosn.

Mitsubishi officials, in a news conference relayed in a call to reporters, promised a turnaround, pursuing growth in Southeast Asian markets, where its profitability is relatively strong, and building on its strength in four-wheel drive and "off road performance." They said they expect the company's results to recover next fiscal year, once COVID-19 is brought under control. Product development will leverage "synergies" with alliance partners, and labor costs will be cut through pay cuts, hiring freezes and voluntary retirements, the automaker said. Tokyo-based Mitsubishi also said it's working on innovative technology, such as improved diesel engines, electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Its electric vehicles are a strength as environmental standards continue to toughen, especially in major markets like China, it said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said the AAP government has taken adequate steps like increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities, and creating plasma banks to handle the COVID-19 cas...

Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School JGLS. Started on 19 July, LSAT--India ...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020