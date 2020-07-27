Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deal directly with insurers or registered agents, Irdai tells public

Cautioning people against fraudulent offers being made by unscrupulous elements, Irdai on Monday asked the public to directly deal with insurance companies or registered intermediaries/agents while purchasing a policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:10 IST
Deal directly with insurers or registered agents, Irdai tells public
Representative image

Cautioning people against fraudulent offers being made by unscrupulous elements, Irdai on Monday asked the public to directly deal with insurance companies or registered intermediaries/agents while purchasing a policy. In a public notice, the regulator said that the general public/policyholders have been receiving spurious calls from unidentified and unscrupulous individuals, posing as officials or representatives of Irdai, with fictitious and fraudulent offers which are beyond the scope of insurance policies. They are using names like Insurance Transaction Department, RBI or any other name of existing government agencies and misleading the public about their authenticity, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said.

"The callers offer unrealistic benefits in the existing life insurance policies including in lapsed policies of policyholders such as unclaimed bonus, agency commission, refund of investment amount/growth amount etc which they can claim, subject to upfront payment of fee/advance tax/deposit or payment to the account of the caller," it said. The regulator said it does not involve directly in sale of any kind of insurance or financial products nor does it invest the premium received by insurance companies nor announces any bonus for policyholders or insurers.

"The public should directly deal with insurance companies or registered intermediaries/insurance agents while purchasing a policy or having any financial dealing with the insurance companies for verification," Irdai said. It cautioned all policyholders and members of the public not to fall prey to fraudulent offers and asked them to remain alert against such frauds or scams perpetrated by miscreants. The regulator further advised the public to verify the identity of the caller and the genuineness of the offer with the concerned insurance companies and registered intermediaries. The list of insurance agents appointed by individual insurers can be verified from the respective insurers. The customers should take due care and verify the genuineness of the website and of the insurer, intermediary or agent before making any online payment, Irdai added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Pastor: 40 infected with coronavirus after church event

More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church, according to the congregations pastor. The whole church has got it, just about, Al.com quoted pastor Daryl R...

Superannuating cops up to inspector rank will get choice posting: Haryana DGP

Haryana police has decided that police officers up to the rank of inspector will now be posted at the place of their choice, including their home districts, six months before their superannuation, the states DGP said here on Monday. Earlier...

KVIC files police complaint against seller of 'fake' khadi masks using PM's photograph

Taking strict note of fake masks being sold in the name of khadi and advertised on the social media, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against a Chandigarh resident. In its complai...

French Air Force aircraft to bring ventilators, test kits tomorrow

A French Air Force aircraft will bring ventilators, test kits and other medical equipments to India on Tuesday as part of COVID-19 assistance by France, its embassy said. President Emmanuel Macron had recently announced the donation of medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020