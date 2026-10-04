Rallying-Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 18:52 IST
Rallying-Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Britain's Elfyn ​Evans finally ​won the ‌World Rally ​Championship (WRC) title with Toyota on Sunday ‌after years of finishing runner-up. The Welshman had been second overall five times ‌in the last six years ‌but emerged triumphant after a nail-biting final stage duel with teammate Oliver Solberg ⁠in ​the ⁠season-ending Italian round in Sardinia.

Welshman Evans is ⁠the first British world rally champion ​since Englishman Richard Burns in ⁠2001 and only the third since Scottish ⁠driver ​Colin McRae became the nation's first in 1995. Sweden's Solberg, ⁠son of Norway's 2003 champion Petter, ⁠won ⁠the rally and ended the season as runner-up.

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