Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Spirits Q1 net loss at Rs 246.6 cr

Diageo controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 246.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:22 IST
United Spirits Q1 net loss at Rs 246.6 cr

Diageo controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 246.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 181.7 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations slipped 47.60 per cent to Rs 3,820.7 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 7,292.5 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. "During the quarter, our business was severely impacted by COVID-19 led lockdown and the ensuing disruption. The business remained shut for more than a month during the quarter and it resumed only gradually thereafter, in line with varying state-level restrictions.

"The on-premise channel continued to remain shut for the entire quarter. This resulted in a y-o-y (year-on-year) sales decline of 51 per cent on underlying basis," Diageo India MD & CEO Anand Kripalu said. According to USL, its gross margin was 41.7 per cent, down 567 bps on a reported basis, primarily driven by "lower franchise income, COGS (cost of goods sold) inflation, one-off obsolete inventory write-off during the quarter".

USL's total expenses declined 41.61 per cent to Rs 4,042 crore in Q1 FY 2020-21 as against Rs 6,923.1 crore. Its Prestige and Above segment was disproportionately impacted by the closure of the on-premise channel and the drying up of social occasions.

Over the outlook, Kripalu said there is sequential improvement month-on-month basis but it is too early to arrive at any conclusions as intermittent lockdowns at the local level is having an impact on both - supply chain as well as retail outlets in July. "Looking ahead, we will have to navigate several unknowns over the course of this year, including state-level lockdowns that are being re-imposed as well as the real impact of recent tax-related price increases on-demand," he said.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 590.90 apiece on the BSE, down 1.36 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...

NSCN(IM) cadres among 5 held in robbery case

Five people, including two NSCN IM cadres, were arrested in connection with the robbery of a courier service company office here five days ago, a senior police officer said on Monday. A gang of four armed men had robbed the office and fled ...

SAD seeks registration of case against Dera Sacha Sauda supporter

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police, demanding registration of a case against a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with remarks against Sikh...

IPS officer alleges 'distortion' of Indian history under Abul Kalam Azad, other education ministers

Senior IPS officer M Nageswara Rao has alleged that Indian history had been distorted through negation and whitewashing of bloody Islamic invasions or rule under education ministers, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who were in-charge of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020