Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGGI books three firms for over Rs 600 cr GST evasion

Ganpati Enterprises, who were found involved in issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods," an official statement said. The case was detected and developed by the officers on further data analytics out of a case booked against one of the exporters, M/s Anannya Exim, covered in the all India joint operation, launched by DGGI-DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in September 2019, against various exporters for fraudulently claiming IGST refund on the basis of ineligible input tax credit (ITC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:31 IST
DGGI books three firms for over Rs 600 cr GST evasion

GST investigation wing Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has booked three firms for tax evasion of over Rs 600 crore. "A case was booked against M/s. Fortune Graphics Limited, M/s. Reema Polychem Pvt. Ltd. & M/s. Ganpati Enterprises, who were found involved in issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods," an official statement said.

The case was detected and developed by the officers on further data analytics out of a case booked against one of the exporters, M/s Anannya Exim, covered in the all India joint operation, launched by DGGI-DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in September 2019, against various exporters for fraudulently claiming IGST refund on the basis of ineligible input tax credit (ITC). "During the investigations conducted by the DGGI Hqrs, it has emerged that the aforesaid three companies/firms namely M/s. Reema Polychem Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Fortune Graphics Limited and M/s. Ganpati Enterprises have issued invoices worth more than Rs 4,100 crore wherein tax amount of more than Rs 600 crore has been fraudulently passed on as ITC credit to different entities," the statement said.

In this regard, three persons have been arrested by DGGI for committing offences under GST Act, and remanded for judicial custody by the Magistrate, the statement added..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...

NSCN(IM) cadres among 5 held in robbery case

Five people, including two NSCN IM cadres, were arrested in connection with the robbery of a courier service company office here five days ago, a senior police officer said on Monday. A gang of four armed men had robbed the office and fled ...

SAD seeks registration of case against Dera Sacha Sauda supporter

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police, demanding registration of a case against a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with remarks against Sikh...

IPS officer alleges 'distortion' of Indian history under Abul Kalam Azad, other education ministers

Senior IPS officer M Nageswara Rao has alleged that Indian history had been distorted through negation and whitewashing of bloody Islamic invasions or rule under education ministers, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who were in-charge of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020