Left Menu
Development News Edition

6,940 entries received for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'

The 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge has received an "enthusiastic response" from tech entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country, it said. "The last date of receipt of entries was July 26, and 6,940 entries have been received across the 8 categories identified.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:14 IST
6,940 entries received for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'

About 7,000 entries have been received for the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge', which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, an official release said on Monday. The 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge has received an "enthusiastic response" from tech entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country, it said.

"The last date of receipt of entries was July 26, and 6,940 entries have been received across the 8 categories identified. These include 3,939 from individuals and about 3,001 from organisations and companies," the release said. Among the entries received from individuals, around 1,757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2,182 are under development.

"For the apps submitted by organisations, 1,742 apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1,259 are under development," the release said. The category-wise breakup of the apps submitted include 1,142 under business category, 901 under health and wellness, 1,062 e-learning, 1,155 social networking, 326 games, 662 under office and work from home category, 237 news and 320 under entertainment category.

Around 1,135 apps have been submitted under the others category. Nearly 271 of these apps have more than 1,00,000 downloads, while 89 apps have million plus downloads. The applicants were from all across the country including remote and small towns.         "This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian tech developers, entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the world," the release said.

Screening Committees have already began scrutinising the apps on various parameters, it added..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq PM orders probe after 2 protesters killed in clashes

Iraqs prime minister said Monday he had ordered an investigation into the killing of two anti-government protesters, saying security forces were not authorized to fire a single bullet toward the demonstrators. Twenty-one protesters were als...

Centre should clear WB's dues to help state tackle COVID-19 effectively: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the clearance of the states financial dues on the Centre, and said it would help her government fight the COVID-19 pandemic more effectiv...

Facebook sues EU antitrust regulator for excessive data requests

Facebook is suing EU antitrust regulators for seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details, for their investigations into the companys data and marketplace, the U.S. social media group said on Monday. Face...

Governor pays rich tributes to former President Kalam

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday paid rich tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary and recalled his stellar contributions to the country. Kalam always emphasised on building a beauti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020