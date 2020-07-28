Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade pact could boost Africa’s income by as much as $450 billion: World Bank

The pact was brokered by the African Union and entered into force at the end of May last year for the 24 countries that had deposited their instruments of ratification.

UN News | Updated: 28-07-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 08:22 IST
Trade pact could boost Africa’s income by as much as $450 billion: World Bank
With the aim of creating a single, Africa-wide economic market, AfCFTA offers its members unhindered access to commodities, goods and services across the continent. Image Credit: Flickr

The African Continental Free Trade Area represents a major opportunity for countries to boost growth, reduce poverty, broaden economic inclusion and help "expand opportunities for all Africans", hailed a World Bank official on Monday, which if fully implemented, could boost regional income by around $450 billion.

By making African countries more competitive and lifting some 68 million people out of moderate poverty, the Free Trade Area, or AfCFTA for short, has the potential to increase employment opportunities and incomes", said the bank's Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack.

The pact was brokered by the African Union and entered into force at the end of May last year for the 24 countries that had deposited their instruments of ratification. However, according to news reports, it is unlikely to be implemented for several months, due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus. The initial deadline to begin trading had been 1 July this year.

According to a new World Bank report, the trade pact could improve regional income by $450 billion – or around seven per cent of current regional income - speed up wage growth for women, and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035.

With the aim of creating a single, Africa-wide economic market, AfCFTA offers its members unhindered access to commodities, goods and services across the continent.

Mitigating COVID

In light of the havoc that COVID-19 has wreaked on the African economy, the report suggests that gains achieved will be particularly important.

The pandemic has already caused major trade disruptions across the continent, including in critical medical supplies and food and is expected to cause up to $79 billion in output losses in 2020.

However, by supporting regional trade and reducing trade costs, the successful implementation of AfCFTA would cushion negative COVID-19 effects on economic growth.

Small cuts, big results

Most of AfCFTA's income gains are likely to come by cutting red tape and simplifying customs procedures.

The report explains that tariff liberalization accompanied by reducing non-tariff barriers would boost income by about $153 billion.

The remaining $292 billion would result in measures such as lowering trade costs for businesses and facilitating African businesses to integrate into global supply chains.

Trickle-down effect

In the longer term, the pact would provide a path for integration and enhanced growth for African countries, the report maintains.

Moreover, by replacing a patchwork of regional agreements, streamlining border procedures and prioritizing trade reforms, AfCFTA could also help increase resiliency to future economic shocks.

While overall economic gains would vary – with the largest benefits going to countries with highest trade costs – the report pointed out that the agreement would spur larger wage gains for women, while boosting wages for skilled and unskilled workers alike.

Successful implementation 'key'

By reshaping markets and economies across the region, the report revealed that the pact would spur the growth of new industries and expand key sectors.

AfCFTA would not only boost African trade, particularly intraregional trade in manufacturing but also increase intra-continental exports by 81 per cent and to non-African countries by 19 per cent.

"Successful implementation will be key", spelt out the World Bank economist, elaborating on the importance of monitoring impacts "on all workers –women and men, skilled and unskilled—across all countries and sectors, ensuring the agreement's full benefit".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG dedicates 49 projects worth Rs 81 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday dedicated 49 projects worth Rs 81.15 cr to the public, completed under various Centrally sponsored schemes. The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition ...

NZ outlines set of standards to guide use of algorithms

This Government has today become the first in the world to outline a set of standards to guide the use of algorithms by public agencies.The Minister for Statistics, James Shaw, today launched the Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand t...

Adam Lallana signs three-year contract with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday announced the signing of Adam Lallana following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. The 32-year-old midfielder agreed to a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion. He won the Premier ...

TV channel head held for duping people in Telangana

The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested the chairman of a TV channel for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of allocating houses under a government plan, police said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Guthula...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020