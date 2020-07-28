Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey

This uptick in hiring has fuelled the confidence of active job seekers towards career progression as findings show that about 2 in 3 professionals will increase their time spent searching for and applying to jobs in the next 2 weeks, LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index noted. Further, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have also urged businesses to innovate their offerings to lead through change, thereby stimulating job creation across sectors, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:15 IST
Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Indian professionals are increasingly becoming optimistic as businesses slowly reopened last month and resulted in better hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, a survey said on Tuesday. The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index showed a modest increase in India's overall workforce confidence, with a composite score of (+) 50, up from (+) 48 in June 1-14.

"This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming," as per the survey based on responses of 1,303 professionals in India, during June 15-28. This uptick in hiring has fuelled the confidence of active job seekers towards career progression as findings show that about 2 in 3 professionals will increase their time spent searching for and applying to jobs in the next 2 weeks, LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index noted.

Further, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have also urged businesses to innovate their offerings to lead through change, thereby stimulating job creation across sectors, it said. Besides, the lifting of the lockdown in several states and the continued adversities caused by COVID-19 have instituted a new set of workforce demands, thus creating new economic opportunities across the country's industrial landscape.

The findings also highlighted the active job seekers' clear intent to upskill for a safer tomorrow as 68 per cent said they will increase their time spent on online learning for long-term job security and career progression. The survey further noted that senior professionals are more confident about job security than juniors.

Only 1 in 4 senior professionals said they would increase their time spent on searching for jobs in comparison to almost half (45 per cent) of the junior workforce, it said. Further reinforcing the confidence of senior executives towards job security, findings showed that only 16 per cent of 'Director+' professionals (decision makers) would increase the number of jobs they apply to, when compared to 48 per cent of the junior workforce.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

SBI Card, IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC on Tuesday launched a co-branded card on RuPay platform for secure and fast transactions. The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential...

Sam Rockwell in talks to play Merle Haggard in Amazon Studios’ biopic on C&W singer

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to play Merle Haggard in the biopic on the country musician and will lend his own voice to the veteran singers standards, recorded during the 1960sAmazon Studios has acquired a package for a film...

2 accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case test COVID-19 positive

Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Tuticorin lockup death case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI officers probing the ca...

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops question Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta

Apoorva Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer of the film production company Dharma Productions was questioned at the Amboli police station on Tuesday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide case. The Mumbai Police had earlier o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020