Left Menu
Development News Edition

SLR Metaliks continues capacity expansion on hopes OEMs logging V-shaped growth

The company, which supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Tata Motors, Daimler, Mahindra, Swaraz Mazda and Bajaj Auto, among others, is expecting recovery in demand from auto sector from September onwards and reach "pre-COVID levels" by December provided there are no further lockdowns and worsening of the coronavirus pandemic. "OEMs are talking about a V-shaped growth as the tractor industry is doing very well now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:18 IST
SLR Metaliks continues capacity expansion on hopes OEMs logging V-shaped growth
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

SLR Metaliks, a leading supplier of alloy steel to automobile industry, is planning its production in expectation of a "V-shaped growth" by vehicle manufacturers and has not held back capacity enhancement during the lockdown, according to a top company official. The company, which supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Tata Motors, Daimler, Mahindra, Swaraz Mazda and Bajaj Auto, among others, is expecting recovery in demand from auto sector from September onwards and reach "pre-COVID levels" by December provided there are no further lockdowns and worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

"OEMs are talking about a V-shaped growth as the tractor industry is doing very well now. Whenever there is a boom in the tractor industry, it means the agri sector is doing very well. It results in robust demand in two-wheeler and entry-level cars," SLR Metaliks Managing Director Rajkumar Goel told PTI. While April sales were zero, in May it was almost 20 per cent and in June it reached near about 50 per cent in the auto sector, he added.

"We are expecting July to be around 50-60 per cent...You leave out the second quarter, after that it will be good provided there is no lockdown again or the coronavirus pandemic doesn't worsen. From September onwards and by the time we reach December we will reach pre-COVID levels. We are fully prepared to meet the expected demand." Goel said. When asked if the company has changed its investment and expansion plans due to COVID-19, he replied in the negative.

"We have utilised the lockdown to carry out our expansion plans. Our existing capacity is 3 lakh tonnes per annum and we are enhancing it to 4 lakh tonnes per annum, an increase of 33 per cent...We are investing Rs 60 crore for the same. The fresh capacity will be available by August 10," Goel said. The company's manufacturing plant is located at Hospet in Karnataka and almost 99 per cent of its production is for domestic consumption.

On the financial impact of the health crisis, he said, "There is recovery of the topline but bottomline will be a struggle. Today we are not talking about the bottomline. Our priority is on topline. If the industry is functioning and if we are able to sell our products, we will be able to take care of bottomline although it may be up or down a bit." Last fiscal, the company had posted a turnover of over Rs 1,200 crore..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Plea against Insolvency code ordinance; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centres reply on a plea challenging the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC Ordinance which suspended proceedings against defaults arising on or after March 25 for six months in view of the COVID-19 pa...

SBI Card, IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC on Tuesday launched a co-branded card on RuPay platform for secure and fast transactions. The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential...

Sam Rockwell in talks to play Merle Haggard in Amazon Studios’ biopic on C&W singer

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to play Merle Haggard in the biopic on the country musician and will lend his own voice to the veteran singers standards, recorded during the 1960sAmazon Studios has acquired a package for a film...

2 accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case test COVID-19 positive

Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Tuticorin lockup death case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI officers probing the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020