Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM lays foundation for Rs 2,368 worth projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stone for the construction work on eight new industrial projects that would come up in the state for an investment of Rs 2,368 crore, the government said on Tuesday. As many as six of the eight projects for which the foundation stones were laid were signed in the Global Investors Meet held in 2019.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST
TN CM lays foundation for Rs 2,368 worth projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stone for the construction work on eight new industrial projects that would come up in the state for an investment of Rs 2,368 crore, the government said on Tuesday. Besides, he inaugurated 11 completed projects which fetched Rs 3,185 crore investment on Monday, an official release here today said.

The projects for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone included International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC) promoted by the CapitaLand group-a Rs 1,500 crore project and TATA Chemicals' silica manufacturing unit in Cuddalore SIPCOT Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 350 crore. The companies have committed a total investment of Rs 2,368 crore and will create employment for 24,870 people, the release added.

Further, the 12 completed projects in various sectors, including automobiles, would usher in Rs 3,185 crore of investment and job opportunities to 6,966 persons, it added. As many as six of the eight projects for which the foundation stones were laid were signed in the Global Investors Meet held in 2019.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

Nissan reported a 285.6 billion yen 2.7 billion loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co....

Stakes high as Depp's libel case against UK tabloid closes

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard wraps up Tuesday after three weeks of court hearings that dissected a toxic celebrity love affair. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing ...

Ukraine cancels visa requirements for Chinese tourists

Tourists from China will not need a visa to visit Ukraine from Aug. 1 until Jan. 31 next year under a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his office said on Tuesday. The decree was signed in order to develop friendly relations b...

World Hepatitis Day: Study says 31-55 age group most vulnerable

People in the age bracket of 31-55 years were found to be the most vulnerable group to hepatitis in an internal study conducted by a Gurgaon-based laboratory, and released on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day Tuesday. CORE Diagnostics, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020