TN CM lays foundation for Rs 2,368 worth projects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stone for the construction work on eight new industrial projects that would come up in the state for an investment of Rs 2,368 crore, the government said on Tuesday. As many as six of the eight projects for which the foundation stones were laid were signed in the Global Investors Meet held in 2019.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stone for the construction work on eight new industrial projects that would come up in the state for an investment of Rs 2,368 crore, the government said on Tuesday. Besides, he inaugurated 11 completed projects which fetched Rs 3,185 crore investment on Monday, an official release here today said.
The projects for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone included International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC) promoted by the CapitaLand group-a Rs 1,500 crore project and TATA Chemicals' silica manufacturing unit in Cuddalore SIPCOT Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 350 crore. The companies have committed a total investment of Rs 2,368 crore and will create employment for 24,870 people, the release added.
Further, the 12 completed projects in various sectors, including automobiles, would usher in Rs 3,185 crore of investment and job opportunities to 6,966 persons, it added. As many as six of the eight projects for which the foundation stones were laid were signed in the Global Investors Meet held in 2019.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu reports 4,526 new COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu: Bull, cow reunited after a video of their affection goes viral in Madurai
Tamil Nadu: CPI-M protest in Rameswaram against construction of building with substandard material
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu gives nod to ICMR for studying BCG vaccine's efficacy on senior citizens
Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results declared