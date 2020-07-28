UiPath Unveils Winners for Maiden Edition of the Partner Excellence Awards

Recognized for their impact and innovation to further the RPA ecosystem BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced the winners of the first edition of UiPath's India and South Asia Partner Excellence Awards. The awards aim to honour UiPath partners in the region for their contribution to the growth of automation along with UiPath. In all, there are 15 winners across various categories including market expansion, new customer acquisition, innovative partner of the year and use of automation in solutions for helping during COVID crisis, among others. These awards are a first-of-its-kind in the automation industry, aimed at celebrating the contributions of partners who made a difference. These partners successfully customized RPA solutions for different industries catering to specific needs from the customers and helping them drive business value from deploying them. The winners were selected from UiPath's extensive partner ecosystem comprising over 200 organizations in this region. The selection was based on their commitment, innovation, impact in the marketplace, ability to scale, capability and capacity building on UiPath hyperautomation platform. Speaking on the occasion, Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India and South Asia, said, "We are delighted to honour the winners for the UiPath Partner Excellence Awards. Over the last year, our partners have been instrumental in helping the customers start their RPA journey and ensure timely, high quality implementation. In recent times, they have stepped up and gone the extra mile in supporting government, public institutions, and enterprises in building new use cases to combat the current challenges. My heartiest congratulations to all those who won." Murli Mohan, Vice-President, India Business, UiPath, said, "Our partners form the backbone of our ecosystem and support us in providing the best outcomes for our customers. These awards are our way of recognizing and celebrating the partners who have done innovative work this past year. We applaud all the winners." UiPath has cultivated the world's largest RPA community exceeding 7,000 customers, including more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 and eight of the Fortune 10, as a result of UiPath's ease of use, scalability, and open platform. UiPath's partners have access to industry's most comprehensive training, technology, and resources. To learn more about the awards, visit: https://www.uipathindia.com/partnerexcellenceawards/ To learn more about UiPath's Partner Network, or to become a partner, visit: https://www.uipath.com/partners/become-a-partner List of Winners - 2020 BPO Awards - UiPath India and South Asia • Hyperautomation Partner of the Year 2020 - Cognizant Digital Operations • Most Innovative BPO Partner 2020 - Accenture Operations • Best Intelligent Automation - BPO Partner 2020 - Capgemini Business Services • Best BPO Project of the Year Partner 2020 - WNS Global Services • Best Internal Transformation BPO Partner 2020 - DXC Technology - Global Shared Services Channel Partner Awards - UiPath India and South Asia • India National Partner of the Year 2020 - KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd. • India Regional Partner of the year - West - Quality Kiosk Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• India Regional Partner of the year - North - CIGNEX Datamatics Technologies Limited • India Regional Partner of the year - South 1 - Spectrum7 Technologies Pvt Ltd • India Regional Partner of the year - South 2 - Novigo Solutions Pvt Ltd • India Emerging Partner of the Year 2020 - Avaali Solutions Pvt Ltd • India New Customer Acquisition Partner of the Year 2020 - Neovatic Technologies Pvt Ltd • India - Special recognition for Excellence in Distribution Management - Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd. • Special recognition - Automation Solution for Covid Crisis Support - Ernst & Young LLP • Sri Lanka Partner of the year - John Keells Information Technology Pvt Ltd About UiPath: UiPath has a vision to deliver 'A Robot for Every Person', one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10. Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America. PWR PWR