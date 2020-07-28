Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayU rolls out UPI AutoPay feature for subscription payments

PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, today announced the integration of the UPI AutoPay feature for merchants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:11 IST
PayU rolls out UPI AutoPay feature for subscription payments
PayU. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, today announced the integration of the UPI AutoPay feature for merchants. A front-runner in offering innovative solutions, the step re-affirms PayU India's commitment to equipping merchant partners with the latest technologies.

With this integration, PayU merchants can offer UPI AutoPay to all customers and automate the collection of recurring payments of up to Rs 2000 per transaction. UPI is one of the most popular payment modes on the PayU platform and UPI AutoPay is poised to be a game-changer for frequent, small tickets and daily transactions.

This feature will greatly increase consumer convenience by streamlining recurring payments across segments such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, education, entertainment/OTT subscriptions to name a few. Setting a new standard of innovation, UPI AutoPay will enable merchants to automate billing, improve cash flows, and offer better pricing.

"The enhanced subscription payment model, powered by UPI AutoPay, is set to bring in a new wave of business efficiency and consumer convenience. It furthers PayU's vision to create a frictionless payment experience. Merchants can now optimize their billing plans, improve revenues, and cash flow, and experience the versatility of a subscription suite. Given the benefits of UPI AutoPay such as fixed payment schedules, easy, and customizable integration, we expect a majority of our merchants to adopt this feature," said Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU India on the integration of UPI AutoPay. "With UPI AutoPay, customers can now subscribe to merchant services after one-time authentication through their UPI app. Merchants can debit customers for payments based on various frequencies and can offer easy cancellation services with zero fees and no refund-related hassles. A pre-notification will inform customers about charges to be levied. At NPCI it's our constant endeavor to innovate and bring in customized digital solutions for the customers and provide them an exceptional digital payments experience," said Krupal Parchure, Head UPI Product and Strategy at NPCI.

With UPI AutoPay, customers can create, approve, modify, pause as well as revoke auto-debit mandate on the 'mandate' section of their UPI-enabled application. The mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly. UPI users can create e-mandate through UPI ID, QR scan, or Intent.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Rehana Fathima approaches SC against Kerala HC order

Rehana Fathima, controversial activist from Kerala, has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order denying her anticipatory bail in the case related to a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body. Fathima ...

Court asks Centre to re-examine decision to shift NIT to Sumari

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Centre to re-examine its plan to set up a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Sumari in Pauri district, saying the decision suffers from the vice of irrationality. A PIL has r...

SC refuses to interfere with the transfer orders of CBI DSP Bassi

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the transfer orders of CBI DSP AK Bassi, who was investigating officer in the corruption case against the agencys former special director Rakesh Asthana, from Delhi to Port Blair alleging ...

Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

Nissan reported a 285.6 billion yen 2.7 billion loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020