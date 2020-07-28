Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skoda Auto India expands online sales platform, offers new features

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced expansion of its online retail sales platform, which will now include a live consultation suite and contactless virtual product demonstration option with an integrated network of its over 80 dealerships across the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:21 IST
Skoda Auto India expands online sales platform, offers new features

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced expansion of its online retail sales platform, which will now include a live consultation suite and contactless virtual product demonstration option with an integrated network of its over 80 dealerships across the country. The Czech carmaker had rolled out the digital sales platform last year.

The overwhelming response to the facility has prompted the company to broaden its scope, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby securing the health and safety of its employees and customers, Skoda Auto India said in a release. It offers the flexibility to choose a Skoda Auto vehicle in a hassle free and convenient manner at the comfort of one's home as the venture supports a robust live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option, available for sign up on the website, and accessible via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers, the company said.

In doing so, Skoda Auto India has integrated its over 80 plus dealership touchpoints pan-India, it said. "The contactless programme testifies our commitment to use technology as a tool to stay connected with our customers and deliver an uncompromised sales and service experience, more so in these unprecedented circumstances," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

"The latest initiative provides customers with an opportunity to explore and experience our exciting new range of products from the comfort of their home," he added. With its latest MySkoda mobile app, the company provides a single window interface between an existing or a prospective customer and the brand.

The app allows customers to locate the nearest dealership facility, book a service appointment at a convenient time frame, access service history, cost calculator, accessories shop and itemized billing record, as well as connect to Skoda customer care, the release said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

ISL shares 'broad overview' with franchises, set to create health app for players, staff

The ISL has shared a broad overview of its COVID-19 guidelines with franchises and everyone involved with the event will be required to provide daily health updates through an app which will be functional from the pre-season. The seventh In...

NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather t...

Azure Power Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as Part of World Finance Magazine's Sustainability Awards 2020

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded the Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry by World Finance Magazine. Azure Power received the award for their effe...

Harsimrat Kaur expects Punjab govt to use GST compensation to 'streamline' state's fiscal situation

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that with the Centre releasing Punjabs pending GST compensation of Rs 12,187 crore, the state government is expected to utilise the amount to streamline the states fiscal situation and ens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020