Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

Nissan reported a 285.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion) loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:22 IST
Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

Nissan reported a 285.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion) loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co. racked up its first annual red ink in 11 years in the fiscal year that ended in March and said Tuesday it expects to stay in the red for the second straight fiscal year.

It recorded a profit of 6.4 billion yen in the first quarter of the last fiscal year, Yokohama-based Nissan projected a 670 billion yen ($6.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year through March 2021, about the same as the losses it posted for the fiscal year that ended in March. Nissan has announced plant closures in Spain and Indonesia, promising a turnaround driven by cost cuts and focusing on the Chinese, U.S. and Japanese markets.

The company also is striving to put behind it the perceived damage to its brand and questions about its management that were set off by Ghosn's arrest on financial misconduct allegations in November 2018. After spending months in detention, Ghosn jumped bail and fled to Lebanon late last year while awaiting trial in Tokyo. He has said he is innocent.

Nissan has sought to distance itself from Ghosn and his legal troubles. But his sudden departure two decades after he was sent by French alliance partner Renault to lead a spectacular turnaround at Nissan has caused confusion. Ghosn helped cement ties between the automakers and was a key part of Nissan's overall image. The Japanese executive who replaced Ghosn to lead Nissan resigned last year, amid his own financial scandal.

Nissan veteran Makoto Uchida took over as chief executive and president late last year. Uchida told reporters during a live-streamed news conference that the latest results reflect a global auto market nose-diving to half the level of the previous year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions to production.

“The future remains uncertain, and we must continue to watch market developments carefully, and the situation can worsen,” said Uchida. Nissan's sales in April-June dropped 50.5% to 1.17 trillion yen ($11 billion) from the same period the previous fiscal year.

Sales recently began to improve in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started, but still lag in the rest of the world, including the US. Nissan is sticking to its overall plan to launch 12 new models in 18 months, according to the maker of the March subcompact, Ariya electric crossover and Infiniti luxury models.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

ISL shares 'broad overview' with franchises, set to create health app for players, staff

The ISL has shared a broad overview of its COVID-19 guidelines with franchises and everyone involved with the event will be required to provide daily health updates through an app which will be functional from the pre-season. The seventh In...

NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather t...

Azure Power Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as Part of World Finance Magazine's Sustainability Awards 2020

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded the Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry by World Finance Magazine. Azure Power received the award for their effe...

Harsimrat Kaur expects Punjab govt to use GST compensation to 'streamline' state's fiscal situation

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that with the Centre releasing Punjabs pending GST compensation of Rs 12,187 crore, the state government is expected to utilise the amount to streamline the states fiscal situation and ens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020