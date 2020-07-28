Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green certificate sales down 50 pc to 3.49 lakh in June

One REC is created when one megawatt hour of electricity is generated from an eligible renewable energy source. According to official data, a total of 2.29 lakh RECs were traded on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in June, compared to 4.19 lakh in the same month of 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:11 IST
Green certificate sales down 50 pc to 3.49 lakh in June
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sales of renewable energy certificates dipped 50 per cent to 3.49 lakh units in June compared to 6.98 lakh in the same month a year ago, according to official data. Renewable energy certificate (REC) is a type of market-based instrument. One REC is created when one megawatt hour of electricity is generated from an eligible renewable energy source.

According to official data, a total of 2.29 lakh RECs were traded on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in June, compared to 4.19 lakh in the same month of 2019. Power Exchange of India (PXIL) recorded sales of around 1.2 lakh RECs in June as against 2.79 lakh earlier. IEX and PXIL are engaged in trading of RECs and electricity. REC trading is conducted on the last Wednesday of every month.

The IEX and PXIL data showed that RECs witnessed higher supply, with sell bids exceeding buy bids. There were buy bids for over 2.29 lakh RECs against sell bids for over 8.48 lakh RECs in June this year. Similarly, the supply was high at PXIL. There were buy bids for over 1.22 lakh RECs and sell bids for over 4.49 lakh units for the month.

Overall supply for RECs was high as the total buy bids at both power exchanges was over 3.4 lakh units against sell bids of over 12.97 lakh units. Under the renewable purchase obligation (RPO), bulk purchasers like discoms, open access consumers and capacitive users are required to buy a certain proportion of RECs. They can buy RECs from renewable energy producers to meet the RPO norms. The proportion of renewable energy for utilities is fixed by the central and state electricity regulatory commissions.

The REC mechanism is a market-based instrument to promote renewable sources of energy and development of market in electricity. It provides an alternative voluntary route to a generator to sell its electricity from renewable sources just like conventional electricity and offer the green attribute (RECs) separately to obligated entities to fulfil their RPO..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster, free delivery

Amazon will begin free and same-day deliveries of groceries in London for its Prime members from Tuesday, as it looks to cash in on fast-growing demand for buying essentials online, a trend that has been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown....

5 Pakistani commandos killed in raid on militant hideout

Police in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a raid on a suspected militant hideout, resulting in a firefight in which five anti-terrorism commandos and two civilians were killedThe incident took place in Chilas, a city of Diamer di...

Tripura: Sepahijala district magistrate tests COVID-positive

Sepahijala district magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jamatia said that after noticing symptoms of COVID-19, he visited a hospital for a swab test, and the report came in as positive.I was having feve...

Swimming federation mulls training camp outside India if pools remain out of bounds

The Swimming Federation of India on Tuesday said it will look to organise a training camp for its Olympic hopefuls outside the country if pools are not permitted to reopen in the third phase of relaxations to end the COVID-19 lockdown. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020