Alliance and GIZ Launch Partnership to Reduce Plastic Waste in Ganges

This privately financed project contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, notably focusing on clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, climate action and revitalizing the global partnership for sustainable development. About GIZ As a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development, GIZ has over 50 years of experience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:13 IST
Mumbai, IndiaBusiness Wire India Coinciding with Nature Conservation Day, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (the Alliance) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), launch the Aviral – Reducing Plastic Waste in the Ganga pilot project. This initiative aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the environment in the northern Indian cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh. In recent years, the amount of plastic waste has drastically increased in India. More specifically, this increase is affecting the two cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh. Renowned as important Hindu pilgrimage and cultural tourism destinations, in past years the boom in visitor numbers is increasingly leading to unmanageable amounts of plastic waste.

Aviral seeks to pilot an approach to address waste management challenges. In particular it will focus on strengthening an integrated plastic waste management system. Following the two-year pilot in the two cities, the partnership aims to scale this initiative across partnering cities in India. “We want a world where every community can have universal access to an environment where their plastic waste is managed. This partnership marries the ambition of both the Alliance and GIZ where we reduce plastic waste and help improve the livelihoods of communities dependent on the Ganges, India’s lifeline and one of the world’s most important rivers,” said Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

“With Aviral - Reducing Plastic Waste in the Ganga, we are building on the existing flagship programmes of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (Namami Gange) and the Clean India Mission (Swachh Bharat Mission). As its own name indicates, Aviral, means “continuous” in Hindi, the overall objective is to continue strengthening our contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” added Carsten Schmitz-Hoffmann, Director General of GIZ International Services. This privately financed project contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, notably focusing on clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, climate action and revitalizing the global partnership for sustainable development.

About GIZ As a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development, GIZ has over 50 years of experience. Through GIZ International Services (GIZ InS), GIZ offers the full range of services to clients worldwide. The clients benefit from GIZ’s technical expertise, its global presence, access to networks and dedicated international teams. GIZ InS creates solutions that deliver immediate value, drawing on extensive experience to implement complex projects in sensitive environments. GIZ InS delivers impact. Offering tailor made solutions adapted to client needs, whilst building ownership among partners. GIZ InS shapes a future worth living around the world by working innovatively and pragmatically to deliver immediate and sustainable results for clients and partners.

GIZ InS innovates and actively explores trends relevant to its clients - from the European Union institutions, to the German Government, bi- and multilateral donors and development banks, the private sector or other sovereign governments directly. About the Alliance to End Plastic Waste The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is an international non-profit organisation partnering with government, environmental and economic development NGOs and communities around the world to address the challenge to end plastic waste in the environment. Through programmes and partnerships, the Alliance focuses on solutions in four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and clean up. As of July 2020, the Alliance has nearly 50 member companies and supporters representing global companies and organisations across the plastic value chain.

For more information, visit: www.endplasticwaste.org PWR PWR.

