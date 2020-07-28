Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

In her intervention as a Lead Speaker at the roundtable discussion Sitharaman appreciated AIIB’s efforts for fast tracking financial assistance of about USD 10 billion to its member countries including India to combat COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC Nations and India’s efforts in supplying critical medical health kits to tackle the COVID-19, and now supporting global efforts of COVID-19 vaccine trials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:01 IST
FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in India's ambitious USD 1.4 trillion (about Rs 111 lakh crore) infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive economic growth hit by COVID-19 pandemic. While attending the fifth Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) through video conference, Sitharaman suggested the bank to establish regional presence which would aid in effective project management and implementation.

"To give a boost to the infrastructure development, India has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) 2020-2025 with estimated expenditure of USD 1.4 trillion that has created a plethora of fresh investment opportunities for AIIB's partnerships," she said. Furthermore, she mentioned some of the expectations from the bank, including introduction of new financing instruments, mobilising private sector finance, providing financing for social infrastructure to achieve the SDGs 2030, and integrating development of climate resilient and sustainable energy access infrastructure into the recovery response to the COVID-19 crisis.

India is a founding member of the multilateral funding agency with the second highest voting share. India has 7.65 per cent vote share in the AIIB while China holds a whopping 26.63 per cent stake in the organisation which was set up in 2016. Every year at the Annual Meeting, the Board of Governors meet to take key decisions that impact the bank's future, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The discussions at the meeting broadly covered official business including election of the president of the AIIB and a roundtable discussion on the theme 'AIIB 2030-Supporting Asia's Development over the Next Decade'. In her intervention as a Lead Speaker at the roundtable discussion Sitharaman appreciated AIIB's efforts for fast tracking financial assistance of about USD 10 billion to its member countries including India to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

She mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC Nations and India's efforts in supplying critical medical health kits to tackle the COVID-19, and now supporting global efforts of COVID-19 vaccine trials. Besides, the finance minister highlighted India's participation in the "G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative".

Sitharaman also outlined various measures taken by the Government of India to respond to the COVID-19, including the USD 23 billion Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) and USD 295 billion Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP), which aim at protecting all sectors and sections of the economy. The Reserve Bank of India eased the monetary policy especially reduced reserve requirements and introduced liquidity in the economy to the extent of almost 3.9 per cent of GDP.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020