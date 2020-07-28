Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 12 lakh fine on Finquest Securities

Further, the regulator noted that Finquest funded one client beyond the stipulated period and allowed further exposure to the tune of Rs 3.58 crore out of total 25 clients examined, which was in violation of of Sebi norms. "It has also been established that the noticee provided incorrect information to the exchanges on its networth and on risk based supervision," the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:04 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 12 lakh fine on Finquest Securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a total fine of Rs 12 lakh on Finquest Securities Pvt Ltd for multiple lapses, including misutilisation of client funds and failure to settle accounts of clients within the stipulated time. The watchdog carried out an investigation of the broking and depository participant operations of Finquest during February 11 to February 18, 2019. This was for the inspection period from April 1, 2017 to February 18, 2019.

Out of the sample days, it was found that the broker had misutilised client funds of non-promoter-related clients on October 9 and October 10, 2018, as per an order. According to Sebi, Finquest reported incorrect figures under weekly monitoring of clients' fund assets as on November 30, 2018, It was also found that incorrect details of clients' funds and securities were filed with the exchange as on October 26, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

"It is established that noticee (Finquest Securities) was not settling accounts of its clients within stipulated time as prescribed by Sebi, in 9 instances for periods over 94 days and in case of 2 active and 43 inactive clients, settled accounts only after observations were highlighted by inspection team," the order said. Further, the regulator noted that Finquest funded one client beyond the stipulated period and allowed further exposure to the tune of Rs 3.58 crore out of total 25 clients examined, which was in violation of of Sebi norms.

"It has also been established that the noticee provided incorrect information to the exchanges on its networth and on risk based supervision," the order said. While imposing fines totalling Rs 12 lakh, Sebi also noted that the noticee has made efforts to meet with the compliance gaps post the inspection.

In another order, the watchdog imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on an individual in the matter of Action Financial Services (India) Ltd. The individual -- Atul Sharma -- was fined for deliberately indulging in manipulation of the company's scrip and creating a misleading appearance of trading to induce innocent investors in the securities market. In a separate order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Sushil Financial Services Pvt Ltd for using funds of credit balance clients for settlement obligations of debit balance clients, among other violations.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020