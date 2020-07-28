Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defensive stocks help Europe close higher as focus turns to U.S. stimulus

Profits for companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to drop by a record 59% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data. But with much of the decline priced in, European stocks are on course to end July with gains, supported by a European Union deal to jointly issue bonds to combat the economic fallout of the pandemic and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:06 IST
Defensive stocks help Europe close higher as focus turns to U.S. stimulus

European shares closed modestly higher on Tuesday, as investors assessed a batch of mixed earnings reports while holding out for more U.S. stimulus to limit the economic damage of COVID-19.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, with defensive sectors such as healthcare, food & beverage and utilities boosting the main index. Travel stocks rebounded from losses on Monday when worries of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe hit risk sentiment. Investors awaited the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to reiterate their supportive stance as talks loom over another round of fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy.

"Even if tomorrow is unlikely to be the right moment for a more expansionary monetary policy approach, the Fed will no doubt sound prepared for further easing," Commerzbank analysts told clients in a note. Earnings season also kicked into high gear in Europe, with luxury giant LVMH sliding 4.1% as store closures sparked by the pandemic tore a hole into the Louis Vuitton owner's second-quarter sales.

Gucci owner Kering and France's Hermes slipped over 2%, while Moncler, which makes luxury puffer jackets, shed 4.4% after reporting a first-half operating loss for the first time in its history. Profits for companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to drop by a record 59% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

But with much of the decline priced in, European stocks are on course to end July with gains, supported by a European Union deal to jointly issue bonds to combat the economic fallout of the pandemic and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine. "Q2 will be the bottom of the earnings cycle most probably, and the expectations were quite gloomy and that's why we are having some nice surprises on results," said Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

"The confidence in European assets can be sustained by the approval of the recovery fund." Peugeot maker PSA Group rose 2.4% as it held on to its margin target despite a fall in profitability in the first half of 2020.

Online takeaway food company Delivery Hero SE jumped 2.4% after it raised its forecast for 2020 sales after nearly doubling quarterly revenues. British housebuilders jumped 2% after a report that the UK government is drawing up extension to its Help to Buy scheme, which makes it easier for first-time buyers to afford a home.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020