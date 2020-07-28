Pfizer CEO says negotiating with EU on contract for COVID-19 vaccine-interview

Pfizer CEO says negotiating with EU on contract for COVID-19 vaccine-interviewReuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:08 IST
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is in concurrent talks with the European Union as well as several of its member states to sell them the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We are negotiating with the EU because that would be much easier. But also we are having extensive discussions with several member states, just in case we can't find agreement with the EU," Bourla said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer Inc
- European Union
- COVID-19