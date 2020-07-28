Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaypee Infratech minority shareholders move NCLAT, seek fair exit price in delisting process

The minority shareholders have asked for exit price at fair market value and have urged the appellate tribunal to either set aside or modify the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving the resolution plan by state-owned NBCC on March 3, 2020. The shareholders have also requested the NCLAT to pass a direction to the stock exchanges BSE and NSE not to delist the share of Jaypee Infratech till they are adequately compensated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST
Jaypee Infratech minority shareholders move NCLAT, seek fair exit price in delisting process

A group of minority shareholders of Jaypee Infratech has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking fair compensation in the delisting process of the debt-ridden firm. The minority shareholders have asked for exit price at fair market value and have urged the appellate tribunal to either set aside or modify the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving the resolution plan by state-owned NBCC on March 3, 2020.

The shareholders have also requested the NCLAT to pass a direction to the stock exchanges BSE and NSE not to delist the share of Jaypee Infratech till they are adequately compensated. "The impugned order dated March 3, 2020 passed by the adjudicating authority (NCLT) be set aside/quashed or suitably modified to protect the interests of the appellants herein being the minority shareholders of the company," said the petition filed through advocates Rohan Jaitely and Akshay Sharma. They have also requested the NCLAT to give directions to the resolution professional of the company and NBCC to "consider giving a fair market value of the equity shares" held by them.

According to them, Jaypee Infratech has adequate assets to take care of the liabilities and interests of all stakeholders, but the interest of the minority shareholders was "neglected" in the approved resolution plan. As per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, they were not involved in the approval of the resolution plan. However, it "does not empower the respondents to completely ignore the interest of the minority shareholders", the petition said.

The minority shareholders' plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before a three-member NCLAT bench headed by the Acting Chairperson Justice B L Bhat. The bench set August 17 as the next date of hearing. The Delhi-based Principal bench of the NCLT had on March 3 had approved the NBCC plan to take over Jaypee Infratech and complete around 20,000 pending flats over the next three-and-a-half years. As per the plan, the debt-laden firm will be delisted. The petition by 30 minority shareholders said that as per the resolution plan, the entire share capital of the Jaypee Infratech aggregating to Rs 1,388.99 crore would stand cancelled against a payment of Rs 1 crore and the complete ownership of the company would be transferred to NBCC by allotting all the shares for just Rs 120 crore.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the net worth of the corporate debtor (Jaypee Infratech) based on the fair value assed by the valuer appointed by the resolution professional itself is Rs 8,257 crore," it said. It further said "NCLT failed to appreciate that NBCC is attempting to acquire the corporate debtor having a net worth of Rs 8,257 crore for a paltry sum of Rs 120 crore." In the present case, both the company and the minority shareholders are at a great loss, they said.

According to them, as per a valuation done by IIFCL on March 31, 2017, Jaypee Infratech's net realisable assets stood at Rs 20,277 crore and its net liabilities were Rs 9,900 crore. The amount required by the homebuyers is Rs 3,330 crore. "As per the valuation done on March 31, 2017 out of the total paid-up equity share capital, there are approximately 139 crore shares out of which the minority shareholders are holding upto 25 crore shares and as per the above estimate and valuation, they should be given a minimum exit price of Rs 25-30 per share, which will not cost more than Rs 500-700 crore," it said.

Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency proceedings in August 2017. In December last year, a committee of creditors (CoC) comprising 13 banks and around 21,000 homebuyers, approved the resolution plan of NBCC with 97.36 per cent votes in favour. NBCC's proposal was approved by the lenders in the third round of the bidding process to find a buyer for Jaypee Infratech. In its bid, NBCC had proposed to complete over 20,000 pending flats in housing projects launched by Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe left global equities treading water and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs....

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020