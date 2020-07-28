Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIB apolitical organisation, work for development of every member nation, says its president

Ruling out any impact of tension between China and India on investment decisions, Beijing-based multilateral funding institution AIIB on Tuesday said it is "apolitical institution" and looks after at any project from the economic and financial point of view.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST
AIIB apolitical organisation, work for development of every member nation, says its president

Ruling out any impact of tension between China and India on investment decisions, Beijing-based multilateral funding institution AIIB on Tuesday said it is "apolitical institution" and looks after at any project from the economic and financial point of view. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has enjoyed very good cooperation with India since the very beginning and it has played a key role in board and other areas, the bank's president Jin Liqun said in interaction with global media after the fifth annual meeting.

India is a founding member of the multilateral funding agency with the second highest voting share. Currently India has 7.65 per cent vote share in the AIIB while China holds a whopping 26.63 per cent stake in the organisation that was set up in 2016. "AIIB is a multilateral development bank. It is an apolitical institution. The management would look after the proposed project for this bank from the economic and financial point of view," Jin Liqun said when asked if India-China border clashes could affect AIIB's future investment plan regarding India.

"We would like to see that the member countries will work together to support this institution, which in turn would make it possible for this bank to help each and every member of this bank," he emphasised. The border tension which erupted between two nations in May is now being handled diplomatically. According to reports, border troops of both countries have disengaged in most locations following close communication via military and diplomatic channels.

Jin Liqun has been elected to a second term as president by the Board of Governors of the Beijing-based multilateral funding institution.   President Jin’s second five-year term will begin January 16, 2021..

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe left global equities treading water and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs....

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020