Ex-Pemex boss asserts innocence on corruption charges, vows to denounce others

The former head of Mexican state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, told a court on Tuesday he was innocent of corruption charges and would denounce those responsible for suspected acts of graft, in a case that could implicate Mexico's previous rulers. Lozoya has always denied any wrongdoing, and his trial is the highest-profile prosecution yet in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign to root out what he describes as entrenched political corruption in Mexico.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The former head of Mexican state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, told a court on Tuesday he was innocent of corruption charges and would denounce those responsible for suspected acts of graft, in a case that could implicate Mexico's previous rulers.

Lozoya has always denied any wrongdoing, and his trial is the highest-profile prosecution yet in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign to root out what he describes as entrenched political corruption in Mexico. Lozoya, 45, who was chief executive of Pemex -- officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos -- from 2012 to 2016 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, attended an initial hearing Tuesday.

At the hearing, federal prosecutors accused him of sanctioning the purchase and overpayment for a fertilizer plant known as Agronitrogenados as part of a corrupt deal, authorities said. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, reporters are unable to attend the hearing, and Mexican judicial authorities are informing the media of the proceedings remotely.

Lozoya, who was a top aide to Pena Nieto, was also accused of using "illicit resources" to buy a property and using family members to move money, including cash in Swiss bank accounts. Lozoya told the hearing he would prove he was not responsible for or guilty of the crimes ascribed to him, judicial authorities said. He claimed to have been systematically intimidated and vowed to "denounce" the authors of the crimes, they added, without giving details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador called the trial a "watershed" moment in the fight against corruption. "It's a very important case," he told a regular news conference. "This trial will help a lot to discover how they did it, where the money came from."

Prosecutors also contend that before he became Pemex's boss, Lozoya solicited and obtained funds from Brazilian company Odebrecht and funneled cash into the 2012 presidential election campaign of Pena Nieto. According to prosecutors, Lozoya, as Pemex CEO, then handed contracts to Odebrecht and did the same for steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico after receiving bribes. Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico. The heads of Altos Hornos have denied wrongdoing.

Lawyers representing Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain earlier this month, have said he acted on Pena Nieto's orders in conducting major transactions that have landed him in trouble. Pena Nieto has not been charged and has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing.

