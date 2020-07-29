Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Pemex boss asserts innocence on corruption charges, vows to denounce others

The trial of Lozoya is the highest-profile investigation so far in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign to root out corruption in Mexico, which he has characterized as the biggest malaise plaguing the country. The 45-year-old Lozoya, who was chief executive of Pemex - officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos - from 2012 to 2016 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, attended an initial court hearing Tuesday and faces another on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 06:15 IST
Ex-Pemex boss asserts innocence on corruption charges, vows to denounce others

The former boss of Mexican state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, told a court on Tuesday he was innocent of corruption charges and said he would denounce those responsible for his alleged crimes, in a case that could seriously embarrass Mexico's previous rulers. The trial of Lozoya is the highest-profile investigation so far in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign to root out corruption in Mexico, which he has characterized as the biggest malaise plaguing the country.

The 45-year-old Lozoya, who was chief executive of Pemex - officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos - from 2012 to 2016 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, attended an initial court hearing Tuesday and faces another on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors accused him of authorizing outlays worth hundreds of millions of dollars on a broken-down fertilizer plant called Agronitrogenados that Pemex acquired from Altos Hornos de Mexico, a steelmaker he is alleged to have taken bribes from. The heads of Altos Hornos have denied wrongdoing.

Lozoya's trial provides Lopez Obrador with a stage not just to show the corruption he says permeated rival administrations, but also to help explain the struggles faced by the massively indebted Pemex, which the president has vowed to revive. During the hearing, prosecutors said the acquisition of the "obsolete" Agronitrogenados had blown a hole in Pemex's accounts and ended up costing the firm millions of dollars.

Lozoya, who was one of Pena Nieto's top aides, also stands accused of using illicit funds from his dealings with Altos Hornos de Mexico to buy a luxury property, and of having family members move money, including cash in Swiss bank accounts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, reporters could not attend the hearing, and judicial authorities informed the media of proceedings remotely.

Lozoya, who has denied wrongdoing, told the hearing he would prove he was not responsible for or guilty of the crimes ascribed to him, judicial authorities said. Lozoya claimed to have been intimidated and "used" during the events under investigation, and vowed to "denounce" the authors of the crimes, the authorities added, without giving details.

Mexican media for weeks have speculated that Lozoya could inform against former colleagues in the last government in order to reduce any potential sentence. Prosecutors also allege that before becoming Pemex boss, Lozoya solicited and received funds from Brazilian firm Odebrecht and funneled cash into Pena Nieto's 2012 presidential campaign. At Pemex, Lozoya then awarded contracts to Odebrecht, they contend. Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico.

A hearing into the Odebrecht case is due on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018, called the case a "watershed" moment in the fight against corruption.

"This trial will help a lot to discover how they did it, where the money came from," he told a regular news conference. Lawyers representing Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain earlier this month, have said he acted on Pena Nieto's orders in his dealings as Pemex CEO. Pena Nieto has not been charged and has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing. (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Lizbeth Diaz and Diego Ore; Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised Tuesday that his economic agenda would combat long-standing racial inequalities as he sought to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. Biden said the Republican presiden...

Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Christin Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and a handful of relievers combined for six scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroi...

Cubs keep clicking in 8-5 win over Reds

Javier Baez homered twice and Alec Mills threw six solid innings as the visiting Chicago Cubs won their third in a row, 8-5, over the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Baez also doubled and drove in three runs. David Bote went de...

China under Xi has become very aggressive, bullish: Nikki Haley

China under President Xi Jinping has become more aggressive and bullish, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, asserting that such a behavior is unlikely to last long. Indian-American Haley, in an interview...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020