Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS -Dollar teeters, stocks stalled as Fed comes in to focus

even if it's reduced - if you just cut if off wholly you'd see significant volatility in the markets." Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar eased to $0.7160 after second quarter consumer prices fell by the most on record, cementing views interest rates would stay low for a long time to come. The euro was steady at $1.1728 while the yen was testing a new four-month top at 105.07 per dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS -Dollar teeters, stocks stalled as Fed comes in to focus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar hovered just above a two-year low on Wednesday, while stocks struggled, as growing worries about the U.S. economy had investors looking to Congress and the Federal Reserve for a renewed commitment to endless stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, as gains in China were offset by falls elsewhere, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2% on a rising yen and a weak start to corporate earnings season. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% and a slightly softer start to European trade is in the offing, with Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.7% and FTSE futures down 0.5%.

The Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day and perhaps open the door to a higher tolerance for inflation - something dollar bears think could squash real yields and sink the currency even further. Against a basket of currencies the dollar was steady, but just 0.3% above a two-year low hit a day ago. It has lost 3.7% in July and is headed for its worst month in nine years.

Gold slipped as the dollar found its feet, pulling back to $1,951 an ounce after zooming to a record high of $1,980 on Tuesday. Bonds were firm with benchmark U.S. 10-year yields under pressure at 0.5822%. The Fed's forward guidance probably determines the next moves and the extension of several emergency lending facilities on Tuesday fuelled anticipation of a particularly dovish tone.

"Some pockets of the market are looking for the forward guidance to be a bit bolder in a dovish direction," said Imre Speizer, currency analyst at Westpac in Auckland. "If we don't get that, you may well get a small rebound in the dollar." The Fed publishes its interest rate decision, which is not expected to change, at 1800 GMT and Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference half an hour later.

SHOW ME THE MONEY Besides the Fed, the other focus is on political wrangling over the next U.S. fiscal package, which weighed on Wall Street overnight where the S&P 500 fell 0.6%.

Republicans' $1 trillion proposal includes cutting a weekly $600 unemployment benefit, which expires on Friday, to $200 just as cracks emerge in the economic rebound. U.S. consumer confidence fell by more than expected this month, as COVID-19 infections flared.

The Democrats are pressing for a larger spending commitment, while President Donald Trump also said he didn't like elements of the Republican plan, adding to the sense of confusion. "This is a big deal - there's 30 million people unemployed and so much of U.S. GDP is consumer spending," said Chris Brankin, CEO of brokerage TD Ameritrade Singapore.

"Markets are hopeful that some type of extension gets done ... even if it's reduced - if you just cut if off wholly you'd see significant volatility in the markets." Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar eased to $0.7160 after second quarter consumer prices fell by the most on record, cementing views interest rates would stay low for a long time to come.

The euro was steady at $1.1728 while the yen was testing a new four-month top at 105.07 per dollar. Copper - an industrial metal often used as a gauge of global growth - made its first retreat in three sessions as investors wait for guidance on global stimulus.

Oil prices steadied after a surprise drop in U.S. inventories pointed to energy demand, even as virus infections surge. Brent crude futures were last up 0.1% at $43.28 per barrel and U.S. crude was flat at $41.01 a barrel.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Forest Dept will undertake plantation drive along sea beach in Digha

The West Bengal Forest department will undertake a plantation drive along the sea beach in the popular tourist resort of Digha in Purba Medinipur district in collaboration with the local development authority, a senior minister said. Cyclon...

Lowly flies get super names as scientists find inspiration in Marvel

Australian scientists said on Wednesday they have given five fly species scientific names that pay tribute to the Marvel comic universe, including one named for wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and another after superhero creator Stan Lee. ...

DRG jawan injured in accidental firing in C'garh

A District Reserve Guard DRG jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of fire from his weapon during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when...

Chinese banks urged to switch away from SWIFT as U.S. sanctions loom

China should prepare for potential U.S. sanctions by increasing use of its own financial messaging network for cross-border transactions in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report from the investment banking unit of Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020