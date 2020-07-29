Left Menu
UST Global invests in Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc. to reimagine the future of software validation and test automation

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a strategic investment in Smart Software Testing Solutions (SSTS) Inc, a software testing and product company.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:56 IST
UST Global. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a strategic investment in Smart Software Testing Solutions (SSTS) Inc, a software testing and product company. Founded with a mission to create intelligent testing platforms for new-age systems, the Bay Area, US-based company helps FORTUNE 1000 enterprises adopt continuous digital validation through its SaaS platforms pCloudy and OpKey.

As part of the investment, Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Corporate Officer of UST Global, will join the SSTS board. The increasing adoption of mobile technologies, DevOps, and digital transformation, are just some of the key factors driving the automation testing market, which is expected to reach approximately USD 19.27 Billion by 2023.

OpKey and pCloudy, signature cloud-based technology products of SSTS, focus on streamlining and improving the software development lifecycle by employing manual and automated testing. OpKey focuses on more traditional PC-based software while pCloudy targets the accelerated mobile application software space. "Continuous digital validation across mobile, cloud, and web applications has become a necessity for enterprises undertaking digital transformation initiatives. This is creating a tidal wave of new opportunity as evidenced by SSTS' impressive growth and strong customer base. We are confident that by combining OpKey and pCloudy with our already strong quality engineering practice and our own frameworks NoSkript and SkriptMate, we can accelerate digital transformation for our customers with our combined capabilities," said Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Information Officer, UST Global on the investment.

"We have had a very successful partnership with UST Global since 2018 and now we are excited to welcome them as our investors," said Pankaj Goel, Chief Executive Officer, SSTS. "Investment from the technology bellwether during these testing times is a testament to the product capability and huge market potential. With our zero-code platforms pCloudy and OpKey, we are already helping 250 plus enterprise customers adopt continue web and mobile testing and continuous ERP testing with Zero Overhead and accelerate Go-to-Market. We are confident that this investment and partnership with UST Global will help us bring more innovative features and disrupt the growing digital validation space," added Pankaj.

pCloudy is a continuous digital testing platform powered by technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Users can perform manual as well as automation testing from anywhere, anytime on more than 5000 device-browser combinations. It provides hosts of other services like an autonomous testing bot and in-field user experience testing. OpKey is a comprehensive cloud testing platform providing automation testing of web, mobile, salesforce, oracle ebs, and many more applications on a single cloud platform. It can execute cross browser tests for over 500 OS and browsers combinations. OpKey supports test automation across multiple technologies with its Core Automation Engine.

