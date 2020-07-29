Left Menu
Automobili Pininfarina ties up with Naim for audio system in pure-electric supercar Battista

No more than 150 of these masterpieces of design will be created, each specified with a bespoke in-car sound system by Naim Audio, it said. The newly-developed Battista audio system delivers 1,300 watts of sonic power through 10 speakers arranged inside the exquisitely appointed cabin of the hypercar, the company added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:16 IST
Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday said it has partnered with in-car sound system provider Naim Audio for its pure-electric supercar Battista. The tie-up comes ahead of Automobili Pininfarina preparing a small fleet of prototypes of the hypercar for the final stage of a rigorous test programme beginning in August, according to a release.

Every Battista will be handcrafted by Pininfarina in Cambiano near Turin in Italy, with deliveries to clients worldwide beginning early in 2021, said the release. No more than 150 of these masterpieces of design will be created, each specified with a bespoke in-car sound system by Naim Audio, it said.

The newly-developed Battista audio system delivers 1,300 watts of sonic power through 10 speakers arranged inside the exquisitely appointed cabin of the hypercar, the company added. The new system features a dual voice coil sub-woofer located between driver and passenger seats, with super-tweeters amplifying higher frequencies situated behind the seats and in the panels of the car's butterfly doors.

"Our clients are eagerly anticipating the unprecedented 1,900 PS driving performance of Battista, and now, we will provide an equally thrilling 1,300-watt in-car sound experience for their pleasure," said Rene Wollmann, director (sports cars), Automobili Pininfarina. Wollmann added that the company will also harness the sound of Battista's four e-motors, which will provide a unique and exciting soundtrack when this hypercar accelerates at a speed up to 350 km per hour Automobili Pininfarina's engineers and designers have seamlessly integrated new Naim Audio speakers and associated electronics into the interior of Battista, enhancing the hypercar's elegant ambience, said the release.

"Our first EV hypercar audio system has been created specifically for the ground-breaking Battista by Automobili Pininfarina. In the electric vehicle era, audio becomes more important than ever," said Naim Audio Managing Director Charlie Henderson..

