Oriental Hotels net loss widens as COVID-19 hits operations

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI): Hospitality service provider Oriental Hotels Ltd has recorded a net loss for the quarter ending June 30,2020 at Rs 23.40 crore due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown, the company said on Wednesday. The company, which manages various hotels in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, recorded a net loss of Rs 5.73 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, net loss stood at Rs 3.79 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review was at Rs 7.55 crore as against Rs 68.44 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company had registered a total income of Rs 301.34 crore for the year ending March 31, 2020. Oriental Hotels Ltd is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Oriental Hotels Ltd managing director Pramod Ranjan commenting on the results said the business was severely impacted during the quarter on account of COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown. "However, during the quarter, the company launched Hospitality@Home, a food and beverage initiative which resulted in some revenues," he said.

Noting that the state government implemented an intense lockdown in Tamil Nadu till July 6 in Chennai and neighbourhood districts, the firm said it was currently operating a few hotels.