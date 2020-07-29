Left Menu
Pininfarina partners with Britishvolt to create UK's first gigaplant

Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori said collaborating with Britishvolt will help the company contribute towards creating the UK's largest battery manufacturing facility and advancing the evolution of e-mobility.

Mahindra group-owned Italian automotive design major Pininfarina on Wednesday said it has partnered with battery manufacturer Britishvolt to create United Kingdom's first gigaplant at former RAF base of Bro Tathan, Wales. Under the partnership, Pininfarina will ensure that Britishvolt's gigaplant is both fit for purpose, and an elegant representation of the future of the UK's automotive industry, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Britishvolt CEO and Founder Orral Nadjari said the company's aim is to become the world's first zero-carbon battery manufacturer, aligns perfectly with Pininfarina's expertise in creating green, high-tech and innovative environments. "At Britishvolt, we believe in prioritising an innovative design to match the future quality of our lithium ion cells. With Pininfarina bringing the full force of its elegance and heritage in automotive design to architecture, we believe we can accomplish this desire," Nadjari added.

Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori said collaborating with Britishvolt will help the company contribute towards creating the UK's largest battery manufacturing facility and advancing the evolution of e-mobility. "Our focus has always been on combining timeless design with social and environmental sustainability, both in automotive design and architecture. Sustainable design is no longer an option to consider down the line, it's a necessary commitment to create social and economic value for future generations," Angori added.

On July 17, Britishvolt had signed an MOU with the Welsh Government to develop a commercially viable 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant, and supplementary 200MW solar plant, at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales. The company plans to make an initial investment of 1.2 billion pounds and it could eventually lead towards up to 3,500 jobs. The construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

