Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of Fed policy meet

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for cues of support from the Federal Reserve, while the country grappled with a spike in coronavirus cases. Recent data pointed to a possible slowdown in business and hiring as infections spiked in the three most populous states — California, Florida and Texas — this month.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:14 IST
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of Fed policy meet
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for cues of support from the Federal Reserve, while the country grappled with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Recent data pointed to a possible slowdown in business and hiring as infections spiked in the three most populous states — California, Florida and Texas — this month. Investors will keep a close watch on how the U.S. central bank addresses these economic risks at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

No major policy decisions are expected in Fed's statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) which will be followed by Chair Jerome Powell's press conference. Emergency monetary stimulus measures along with trillions of dollars in fiscal support have been pivotal in driving a sharp recovery in the U.S. stock markets since March.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress, White House and Democrats still struggled to find a footing over their $1 trillion new coronavirus aid package, as the expiry of a $600-per-week enhanced coronavirus unemployment benefit loomed. Wall Street's main indexes closed lower in the previous session as investors fretted over weakening consumer confidence and disappointing financial results from industrial conglomerate 3M Co and McDonald's Corp.

Focus will also be on quarterly earnings reports from Boeing Co and defense contractor General Dynamics Corp among many others later in the day. Advanced Micro Devices Inc jumped 11.3% premarket after the chipmaker raised its full-year revenue forecast, driven in part by an overall surge in chip demand due to a global shift to work from home, and market-share gains from larger rival Intel Corp.

At 6:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 49 points, or 0.46%. The chief executives of four of the world's largest tech companies, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple and Alphabet's Google will testify on Wednesday to a panel of lawmakers investigating how their business practices and data gathering have hurt smaller rivals.

All four companies are set report results on Thursday. Starbucks Corp climbed 5.3% after the coffee chain said business was "steadily recovering" worldwide and it would return to profitability in the current quarter on improving sales and margins.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NBFC assets may de-grow 1-3 pc in FY21 as fresh disbursements drop sharply: Crisil

Assets under management of non-banking financial companies are likely to witness a decline in the current fiscal as fresh disbursements have witnessed a substantial drop, says a report. According to a Crisil report, in FY20, the asset under...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were approaching 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,0...

Delhi riots: No plan to shift Shahrukh Pathan out of high risk ward, Tihar tells court

Tihar jail on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that there was no plan to shift Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable during the communal riots went viral on social media, out of hig...

S.African insurer Guardrisk offers to settle with up to 700 virus-hit firms

South Africas fourth largest non-life insurer Guardrisk has opted to settle with up to 700 small business clients who are fighting its decision to reject their claims related to the impact of a coronavirus lockdown, the firm told Reuters.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020