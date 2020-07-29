Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Paper Q1 net slumps 98 pc to Rs 2.66 cr

JK Paper Ltd on Wednesday reported a 97.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.66 crore for the June quarter, impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.45 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:27 IST
JK Paper Q1 net slumps 98 pc to Rs 2.66 cr

JK Paper Ltd on Wednesday reported a 97.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.66 crore for the June quarter, impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.45 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing. Total income dropped 32.20 per cent to Rs 496.48 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 732.32 crore earlier. JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director H P Singhania said, "The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic...has caused worldwide economic disruption with a significant decline in economic activities in the country as well. The company has evaluated and applied prudence in factoring its possible likely impact." Total expenses of the company, maker of branded copier paper, coated paper and packaging boards, stood at Rs 483.66 crore, as against Rs 544.25 crore in Q1 FY20, down 11.13 per cent.       The company said it has been focusing on logistics costs which has enabled a steady reduction in many key input materials.         "The increased procurement of wood from areas closer to the mills arising from the company's plantation activities have contributed to control of raw material cost," it added.

The company expects copier and maplitho paper segments to show stronger performance once the education and service sectors recommence normal operations. Shares of JK Paper Ltd settled at Rs 100.15 on BSE, up 3.14 per cent.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Power Minister dedicates Sembcorp’s SECI 3 wind 3 projects to nation

Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Honourable Minister of State Independent Charge for Power and New Renewable Energy MNRE, Government of India, today in a virtual ceremony, dedicated Sembcorps state of the art SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects to the nation. S...

Quality inspection, insurance to help mitigate risks in food processing biz: APEDA

As the government aims to increase food processing levels in the country, agri-export promotion body APEDA on Wednesday emphasised on the need to focus on quality inspection and insurance for mitigating risks in the sector. The government, ...

India, Gambia held talks on expanding development partnership: MEA

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnership. Jaishankar also said Indias medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital...

Greece to return 1.4 bln euros to pensioners hit during debt crisis

Greece will this year return 1.4 billion euros to pensioners whose income was slashed during the financial crisis of the past decade, the countrys prime minister said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conservative government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020