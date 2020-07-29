Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Coffee shares jump over 12 pc on encouraging June-qtr earnings

Shares of Tata Coffee Ltd zoomed over 12 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June. Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:32 IST
Tata Coffee shares jump over 12 pc on encouraging June-qtr earnings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Tata Coffee Ltd zoomed over 12 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June. The stock closed at Rs 93.35, up 12.13 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 16.27 per cent to Rs 96.80 On the NSE, the stock price surged by 12.24 per cent to settle at Rs 93.50.

In volume terms, 6.84 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore on the NSE. Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing Tata Coffee said the consolidated total income for the quarter rose to Rs 592 crore, compared to Rs 472 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering an increase of 26 per cent, "driven by improved performance from the value-added businesses"..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Power Minister dedicates Sembcorp’s SECI 3 wind 3 projects to nation

Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Honourable Minister of State Independent Charge for Power and New Renewable Energy MNRE, Government of India, today in a virtual ceremony, dedicated Sembcorps state of the art SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects to the nation. S...

Quality inspection, insurance to help mitigate risks in food processing biz: APEDA

As the government aims to increase food processing levels in the country, agri-export promotion body APEDA on Wednesday emphasised on the need to focus on quality inspection and insurance for mitigating risks in the sector. The government, ...

India, Gambia held talks on expanding development partnership: MEA

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnership. Jaishankar also said Indias medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital...

Greece to return 1.4 bln euros to pensioners hit during debt crisis

Greece will this year return 1.4 billion euros to pensioners whose income was slashed during the financial crisis of the past decade, the countrys prime minister said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conservative government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020