Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps Rs 11.45 cr fine on Maars Software, 3 individuals

Pravin resigned as Managing Director of MSIL in January 2008. Further, the regulator said that MSIL did not disclose the details of the loan agreement of Vintage and its own pledge agreement with Euram Bank at the time of the GDR issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:07 IST
GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps Rs 11.45 cr fine on Maars Software, 3 individuals

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed penalties totalling Rs 11.45 crore on Maars Software International Ltd (MSIL) and three individuals for fraudulent activities in issuance of global depository receipts. The watchdog had conducted a probe with respect to Global Depository Receipts (GDR) issuances by certain companies. MSIL came out out with a GDR issue on August 10, 2007.

A fine of Rs 10.25 crore has been imposed on MSIL and Rs 1 crore on Pravin Champalal Jain who was the company's Managing Director. Harshawardhan S Rathore and Nikunj Babulal Choradiya have been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh each. All the three individuals were the directors of MSIL at the time of violation. It was found that Pan Asia Advisors Ltd was the book running lead manager for the GDR issue by MSIL. One Arun Panchariya was the Founder, Director as well as 100 per cent shareholder of Pan Asia, which was the only subscriber to the issue.

According to Sebi, the investigation report said the complete process of the company's GDR issuance was devised and structured by Panchariya in connivance with the company. This was detriment to Indian investors wherein loans were arranged for the subscription of GDRs of MSIL by Vintage FZE, it added. Panchariya was also the Managing Director, 100 per cent shareholder and authorised signatory of Vintage, a Dubai-based entity.

"... using the GDR issue, the fraudulent impression, created before the investors in Indian securities market, showed MSIL as a company to be of international reputation and better investment opportunity," the order said. The GDRs were issued only to Vintage, which subscribed to the issue by obtaining loan from Euram Bank. The loan was secured by MSIL by pledging its GDR proceeds. The company also made false and misleading corporate announcements stating that the GDRs were issued and allotted without disclosing the crucial details pertaining to the loan and pledge agreements which were price sensitive information, as per Sebi.

Vintage had availed a loan facility to the extent of USD 17.933 million from Euram Bank solely for the purpose of subscribing to the GDRs of MSIL , Sebi said in the order dated July 28. The regulator noted that from the beginning, MSIL and Pravin were aware of the fact that Vintage was the only initial subscriber of the GDR issue.

Despite clear knowledge about the subscriber to the GDR issue, MSIL and Pravin disclosed non-factual information which buttresses their malafide intention behind withholding the correct actual information, the regulator said. Pravin resigned as Managing Director of MSIL in January 2008.

Further, the regulator said that MSIL did not disclose the details of the loan agreement of Vintage and its own pledge agreement with Euram Bank at the time of the GDR issue. Non-disclosure of loan agreement and pledge agreement was done so as to create a fraudulent impression in the minds of the public investors that the said GDR issue was genuine in nature and the company had received the funds and the same were available for the free use of MSIL, Sebi said.

Harshawardhan S Rathore and Nikunj Babulal Choradiya had failed to provide information to the investigating authority despite issuance of different summons. In addition,MSIL failed to disclose details of outstanding GDRs in its quarterly disclosures of shareholding pattern to the BSE, Sebi said..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent lower due to profit booking after an eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095...

Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for Bengaluru Life Sciences Park

Karnataka Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Life Sciences Park at the Electronics City here on Wednesday, assuring that the state government would extend all the support required to the Biotechnology sector, a state...

Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai in Sushant S Rajput death ase

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajputs father that she abetted s...

Venugopala Krishna takes charge as Andhra Backward Classes welfare minister

Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna took charge as Backward Classes BC welfare minister at the state secretariat here on Wednesday. Krishna signed files of upgrading two residential schools in Kadapa district to junior college. He expr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020