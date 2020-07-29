Coal India arm MCL logs its highest single day coal despatch

Left Menu
MCL despatched 92 rakes to its consumers -- Ib Valley (42) and Talcher (50) -- a record in the history of the company, it said in a statement. "It is splendid performance by the team MCL," the company's Chairman-cum-Managing Director B N Shukla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:50 IST
Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Wednesday said it posted its highest-ever single day coal despatch of 5,17,448 tonnes on July 28. MCL despatched 92 rakes to its consumers -- Ib Valley (42) and Talcher (50) -- a record in the history of the company, it said in a statement. The company's units achieved a series of new milestones, like highest 22 rakes despatched by Lakhanpur area; despatch of 31,106 tonnes to Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) with a single platform of lower capacity; record despatch of 1,00,796 tonnes by Basundhara area; and the highest-ever despatch of 11 rakes from Hingula area, it said. "It is splendid performance by the team MCL," the company's Chairman-cum-Managing Director B N Shukla said. He congratulated all the team leaders and employees for working with a great sense of responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

