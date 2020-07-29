AI expected to boost India's annual growth by 1.3 pc, says Niti paper

Left Menu
New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The government may fund specific research projects in responsible Artificial Intelligence and introduce ethics of AI into the university curriculum as the new-age technology is expected to boost India's annual growth rate by 1.3 per cent by 2035, according to a discussion paper by Niti Aayog.

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The government may fund specific research projects in responsible Artificial Intelligence and introduce ethics of AI into the university curriculum as the new-age technology is expected to boost India's annual growth rate by 1.3 per cent by 2035, according to a discussion paper by Niti Aayog. The draft paper titled 'Towards Responsible#AIForAll' said there is a potential of large scale adoption of AI in a variety of social sectors.

"AI expected to boost India's annual growth rate by 1.3 per cent by 2035...The government may fund specific research projects in responsible AI and introduce ethics of AI into the university curriculum," the draft document said. Many of the harms caused by AI are not new, the document said adding that the existing legislations cover most of the consequences raised under 'Systems Consideration'.

Noting that growth of AI is relatively recent, it said, however, there is a growing interest in both private sector and government agencies in developing tools to manage the risks. According to the draft document,  the rapid rise of AI has led to automation of a number of routine jobs.

"Manufacturing and IT services, sectors that account for 10 million and 3 million jobs a year are particularly impacted," it said. The draft document said some sectors have unique considerations that may require sector specific laws for AI.        It also noted that in the government, ministries and departments are looking to deploy AI solutions. The Aayog has invited comments of stakeholders on the discussion paper by August 10.

