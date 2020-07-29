Left Menu
B Ramesh Babu assumes charge as MD, CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

He was co-opted as an additional director in the Board meeting held on July 20, 2020 and appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of 3 years from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank said in a release. "B Ramesh Babu is an astute banker with 40 years of all-round experience in banking, covering various facets of banking in different geographies in India & abroad in SBI," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:56 IST
B Ramesh Babu assumes charge as MD, CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday said B Ramesh Babu has assumed charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from July 29, 2020.

He held the position of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of State Bank of India.

"I am assuming charge at a time when the world is passing through unforeseen crises forcing us to unlearn and relearn. This creates wonderful opportunities for innovation, and with a clear vision, I am sure that the bank will find its future contributory space," Babu said..

