B Ramesh Babu assumes charge as MD, CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday said B Ramesh Babu has assumed charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from July 29, 2020. He was co-opted as an additional director in the Board meeting held on July 20, 2020 and appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of 3 years from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank said in a release.

"B Ramesh Babu is an astute banker with 40 years of all-round experience in banking, covering various facets of banking in different geographies in India & abroad in SBI," it said. He held the position of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of State Bank of India.

"I am assuming charge at a time when the world is passing through unforeseen crises forcing us to unlearn and relearn. This creates wonderful opportunities for innovation, and with a clear vision, I am sure that the bank will find its future contributory space," Babu said..