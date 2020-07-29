Left Menu
Development News Edition

DP World-NIIF JV announces Rs 1,000 cr investment in FTZ Mumbai

Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd (HIPL), a joint venture of DP World and NIIF, will invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop its Nhava Sheva Business Park Free Trade Zone in Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:23 IST
DP World-NIIF JV announces Rs 1,000 cr investment in FTZ Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd (HIPL), a joint venture of DP World and NIIF, will invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop its Nhava Sheva Business Park Free Trade Zone in Mumbai. Nhava Sheva Business Park, a special purpose vehicle, is a co-developer for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) SEZ. "The company signed a lease agreement today with JNPT for the project. The FTZ (Free Trade Zone) is on a long-term lease of 60 years, and is located 5 km away from JNPT," DP World and NIIF said in a joint statement.

The facility will be equipped with latest infrastructure like specialized multi-product and temperature-controlled warehouses, and a container yard with ultra-modern digital & security systems, the statement said. It will offer round-the-clock customs clearance and value-added services to provide customers a one-stop solution for all their consumption and trading needs, it added. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, DP World Subcontinent, said, "The Free Trade Zone will be ready towards the end of 2021. This investment reinforces DP World's strategy and commitment to India, and strengthens our integrated logistics portfolio in the country." He said DP World believes that the FTZ will contribute in establishing India as a major trade and manufacturing hub, and support the Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme. "With its strategic location, the FTZ will help position India as a prime hub for exports to neighbouring countries, and provide a huge fillip to the manufacturing sector in the country," he added.

The statement said its strategic proximity – to the port, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and National Highways – provides quick and direct access to domestic and global markets. Vinod Giri, Managing Partner, National Investment & Infrastructure Fund, said, "NIIF is pleased to partner in this project through HIPL. This unique public-private partnership project with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) significantly enhances the value proposition of logistics sector in India." The Rs 1,000 crore DP World FTZ investment comes under the HIPL joint venture between DP World (65 per cent) and the NIIF (35 per cent), the statement said. The project will help boost trade especially in sectors like electronics, IT, telecom, pharmaceuticals, chemicals & petrochemicals, machinery, agri & foods, and metals, it added.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for pointing gun at Delhi Police personnel

A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at police personnel in the Andrews Ganj area of South Delhi, the Delhi Police said. Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, South said, on July 26, a complaint was filed by Amar Si...

US names new Arctic envoy in push to expand reach in region

The Trump administration on Wednesday named a special envoy for the Arctic, filling a post that had been vacant for more than three years as the administration seeks a greater role in the region and tries to blunt growing Russian and Chines...

FIFA Council approves USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan regulations

Bureau of the FIFA Council on Wednesday approved the USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan regulations which will support all 211 FIFA member associations and the six confederations to assist in the alleviation of the financial impact of the...

World Bank's IFC to launch $4 bln medical supply financing platform

The World Bank Groups private-sector arm said on Wednesday it is launching a 4 billion financing platform aimed at boosting the production and supply of critical health care products in developing countries to help fight the coronavirus pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020