Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St adds to gains after Fed vows more support to U.S. economy

U.S. stocks added to gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy for as long as it takes to recover from fallout of the pandemic. At the end of its two-day policy meeting the Fed said it maintained its interest rate target range until it is confident the economy has weathered the virus and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:17 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St adds to gains after Fed vows more support to U.S. economy

U.S. stocks added to gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy for as long as it takes to recover from fallout of the pandemic.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting the Fed said it maintained its interest rate target range until it is confident the economy has weathered the virus and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals. "This was pretty much as expected. The key statement will be in September when they give some forward guidance,” said Stan Shipley, Evercore ISI macro research analyst in New York.

Wall Street's major indexes were already higher before the Fed commentary, on the eve of scheduled earnings reports from Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google. The chief executives of all four companies also faced a congressional hearing on antitrust issues. "You'll often see an uptick in those shares ahead of earnings and if they disappoint then they tend to sell off," said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management.

At 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.68 points, or 0.4%, to 26,484.96, the S&P 500 gained 32.98 points, or 1.02%, to 3,251.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.98 points, or 1.2%, to 10,527.07. All 11 major S&P sectors were higher with financial and technology stocks leading the percentage gainers.

Investors were also focused on contentious negotiations in Washington around what should go into government's next coronavirus relief plan days before enhanced unemployment benefits were set to expire. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not support everything in a Senate Republican proposal but would not elaborate.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares were up 12.6% after the chipmaker raised its full-year revenue forecast and the Philadelphia chip index rose 2%. Starbucks Corp climbed 4% after the coffee chain said business was "steadily recovering" worldwide and it would report a profit in the current quarter.

Of the S&P 500 firms that have reported results, 79.1% have surpassed a low bar of quarterly profit expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Recent data pointed to a possible slowdown in business and hiring as several U.S. states reimposed restrictions after a spike in COVID-19 infections, while deaths in the country caused by the disease surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday.

Boeing Co slipped 2.6% as it slashed production on its widebody programs and reported a bigger-than-expected loss due to the fallout from the pandemic. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.92-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 14 new lows. (Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers allows public to invest from August 10 via crowdfunding

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Over 4,500 arrested, shops shut, transport off the roads in WB

The normal life across West Bengal was crippled on Wednesday amid the 24-hour complete lockdown, the third within a week, which saw over 4,500 people being arrested for breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said a total of 4,664 peo...

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...

East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach

East Bengal on Wednesday announced the appointment of Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season. East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa, the red-and-gold bri...

Ex-ambassador made head of British intelligence service MI6

Britains government has appointed the Foreign Offices political director as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6. Richard Moore, who served as British ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017, was named Wednesday to succee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020