Left Menu
Development News Edition

IEX posts 8.3 pc jump in net profit at Rs 43 cr for June quarter

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a profit after tax of Rs 43 crore in Q1 FY21, up 8.3 per cent from Rs 40 crore in Q1 FY20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:35 IST
IEX posts 8.3 pc jump in net profit at Rs 43 cr for June quarter
IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a profit after tax of Rs 43 crore in Q1 FY21, up 8.3 per cent from Rs 40 crore in Q1 FY20. The revenue was up 15.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 81 crore primarily on the account of an increase in overall volumes. The company said it continues to be strongly placed with a robust business model and zero debt.

The electricity volumes increased from 12,989 million units in Q1 FY20 to 14,878 million units in Q1 FY21, implying a 14.5 per cent growth. The price of power on the exchange reduced by 26 per cent, yielding significant savings for the distribution companies and open access consumers. With an increase in economic activity witnessed during the end of the quarter, the open-access volumes in June witnessed a 28.7 per cent month-on-month increase. Including renewable energy certificates, the overall volumes were up 9.8 per cent year-on-year.

IEX said it has committed to invest around Rs 15 crore in technology and process innovations which will lead to better user experience, ease of trade, new functionalities for all participants and a faster time to market for new products. Additionally, the company undertook various capacity building initiatives and reached out proactively to the customers through 35 webinars and events.

On newly-launched real-time electricity market which started trading on May 31, the company received an overwhelming response from its customers and witnessed volume of 515.5 million units in the first month comprising 10 per cent of the total volume traded on IEX during the month. IEX's first diversification initiative -- the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) -- started operations on June 15.

Inaugurated by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, IGX enables trade in standardised delivery-based gas contracts for upto a month. The platform traded a total of 9,600 metric million British thermal units of gas within the first 15 days of launch. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reds look to make it 2 straight vs. Cubs

When the Cincinnati Reds have a full complement of contributors, they expect to be tough to beat. A day after halting a lengthy losing stretch, the Reds look for a second straight win Thursday night to split their four-game home set with th...

Joining the conflict in Libya, Turkey sees economic gains

When Turkeys president signed a security deal last year to back one of the sides in Libyas civil war, another agreement was waiting to be signed by his new proteges the same day a memorandum redrawing the two countries maritime borders. In ...

Airbus cuts A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of global pandemic. The planemaker also said it hoped to avoid consuming cash in the ...

UK worried about second wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantine

Britains Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020