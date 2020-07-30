Guar seed futures decline amid abundant supply

Guar seed futures decline amid abundant supplyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:29 IST
Guar seed prices on Thursday eased by Rs 22 to Rs 3,887 per 10 quintals in futures trade
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for August delivery was trading down by Rs 22, or 0.56 percent, at Rs 3,887 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 22,655 lots
For September delivery, the futures prices fell by Rs 25, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 3,918 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 16,310 lots. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.
