Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling hovers around $1.30; Brexit and economic outlook keep investors bearish

Sterling rose against both the dollar and the euro on Thursday, testing the key $1.30 level, but Brexit-related risks and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic kept investors cautious on the currency's longer-term outlook. The dollar, which has boosted cable by weakening so far this month, changed course and started strengthening in the Asian session.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:16 IST
Sterling hovers around $1.30; Brexit and economic outlook keep investors bearish
Representative image

Sterling rose against both the dollar and the euro on Thursday, testing the key $1.30 level, but Brexit-related risks and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic kept investors cautious on the currency's longer-term outlook.

The dollar, which has boosted cable by weakening so far this month, changed course and started strengthening in the Asian session. But the pound still rose, touching new four-month highs against the U.S. currency and erasing some recent losses versus the euro.

"I wouldn't say it's typical risk-on/risk-off at the moment," said Thu Lan Nguyen, senior FX strategist at Commerzbank. "We are definitely seeing dollar strength at the moment - the dollar's also up against most emerging market currencies for example, so it's a not a typical risk-on move."

"Overall the pound remains the underperformer in the G10 space so I would expect at some point that we see a little bit of a correction from time to time, but generally it has been quite weak," she added. Versus the dollar, the pound was at $1.3003 at 1015 GMT, up 0.1% since New York's close. It was up around 0.4% versus a weaker euro, at 90.44 pence.

The pound is up 4.8% percent against dollar this month but only 0.2% against the euro. "If we were to get some clarity...on where we are heading, if markets had some comfort the UK is heading for a managed exit (from the EU) we would see that cross move," said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, referring to euro versus sterling.

"The fact we haven't seen much move in that cross suggests a risk premium around Brexit negotiations," he said. Investors are generally bearish on the pound as the UK and European Union have made little progress on post-Brexit trade arrangements. Britain left the EU in January and its transition period ends on December 31.

The EU's banking watchdog said on Wednesday said that banks using Britain as a gateway to the EU must put in place their plans for serving EU customers before the transition period ends. The outlook for the UK is also hampered by Britain's high COVID-19 death toll.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the number of coronavirus cases in the country is no longer falling, and is at best flat. Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a note to clients they expected to see sterling weakness over the rest of the year and said that sterling shorts are best expressed against the euro or yen.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Free lunch! Bosses lure bankers back where they can see them

Investment banks in London are trying to tempt more staff into the office, laying on free food, Friday night drinks and other perks to lure bankers back where they can pass skills to others -- and compliance departments can keep a closer ey...

TN govt appoints Special Senior Counsel to deal with cases of special importance

Chennai, Jul 30 PTI Senior advocate A L Somayajihas been appointed Special Senior Counsel for Government bythe Tamil Nadu government to deal with cases of specialimportance and complicated nature. The appointment which has been made with im...

Throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark sign new contract with Liverpool

Premier League champions Liverpool have retained the services of throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark for the 2020-21 season. Gronnemark, who holds the world record for the longest throw-in ever recorded at 51.33 metres, will continue working w...

NWFI Says Everyone is Looking at India as an Alternative to China and Allowing Exports Will Boost the Domestic Industry

New Delhi India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India The Non-Woven Federation of India NWFI has said that restrictions on exports of Spunbond nonwoven fabrics and various types of masks are hurting the domestic industry and is demanding the remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020