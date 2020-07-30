Left Menu
Interceptor 650 best selling bike in UK in June: Royal Enfield

Towards this vision and further strengthening our position as a truly global brand, Royal Enfield has been consistently focusing on widening its footprint in international markets and creating engaging experiences for enthusiasts," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said. Since its launch, the Interceptor 650 has been gaining momentum among consumers, and has won several awards globally, he noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:31 IST
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said its model Interceptor 650 has been the best selling motorcycle in the UK last month. The company's classic roadster, the Interceptor 650, has topped sales chart in the UK for June (as per Motor Cycle Industry Association (MCIA) data for the more than 125cc motorcycles category), Royal Enfield said in a statement. The model has also been the highest selling motorcycle in the middle weight segment (250cc-750cc) in the UK for the last 12 months (as per MCIA data from June 2019-June 2020) along with the Royal Enfield Himalayan at number four position, it added.

This is a first-of-its-kind feat by any Indian two-wheeler manufacturer selling in the UK, Royal Enfield said. "Our vision is to expand and lead the middleweight motorcycling segment across the world. Towards this vision and further strengthening our position as a truly global brand, Royal Enfield has been consistently focusing on widening its footprint in international markets and creating engaging experiences for enthusiasts," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said.

Since its launch, the Interceptor 650 has been gaining momentum among consumers, and has won several awards globally, he noted. "Dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year, is a truly remarkable achievement that we are very proud of. We are equally delighted with the success of our adventure-tourer Himalayan which has been among the top five best selling middle-weight motorcycles in the UK consistently over the last 12 months," Dasari said.

This response from customers in the UK has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in that country, he added. The Interceptor 650 marked the beginning of a new chapter and was the first truly global motorcycle from Royal Enfield, Dasari said.

"It has paved the way for us to grow from strength to strength; by building more awareness and aspiration for the brand in international markets, and by growing the 500cc+ category more than four-times in India," he added. Both, the Interceptor 650 and Himalayan have brought in a lot of first-time buyers into Royal Enfield, Dasari noted.

The bike maker believes these two motorcycles have a strong potential to grow the company's international markets, he added. The company had launched the Interceptor 650 in September 2018.

Led by the Interceptor 650 and the Himalayan, Royal Enfield has recorded an overall volume growth of 96 per cent across its international markets in 2019-20 with Europe registering 100 per cent growth over last year.  In the UK, the company has made significant inroads in expanding its retail footprint to 67 customer touch points. The brand has also invested in expanding its marketing, sales and service teams to manage this growth..

